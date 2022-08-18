Undnyable Selected by Mod Pizza to Support Campaign Work
We’re fans of the brand, and seasoned veterans of the QSR and fast casual categories, so the idea of creating some craveable, fun work for the MOD brand is right up our alley.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland, Oregon based agency Undnyable was tapped to lead a national campaign project for MOD Pizza, after an RFP involving several agencies. Undnyable will develop work to support MOD’s All Pizzas Welcome campaign to increase brand awareness for the 500+ location fast casual pizza pioneer, as well as support the upcoming launch of a new product offering.
— Justin Hooper, founder and chief creative officer at Undnyable
Undnyable’s nimble, senior-led agency approach and deep experience in QSR and fast casual categories meshed well with MOD’s entrepreneurial spirit and desire to create memorable, craveable advertising.
“Undnyable quickly understood our brand voice, people-centric culture and purpose, and our unique value proposition of craveable pizza and salads,” said Mita Padhi, VP Brand Marketing at MOD Pizza. “Add in their wealth of great creative work in the food category, and access we get to their creative leadership on a daily basis, and we knew we found the ideal partner for this project.”
New work is currently in production, and will launch in September. Media for the campaign is driven by Boulder, CO agency SUPPLY.
“We’re beyond excited to be partnering with MOD on these two efforts. We’re fans of the brand, and seasoned veterans of the QSR and fast casual categories, so the idea of creating some craveable, fun work for the MOD brand is right up our alley,” said Justin Hooper, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Undnyable. “And while we’re big fans of their pizza, we’re just as stoked to be able to witness firsthand MOD’s purpose, focused on inclusive hiring practices and community support, bringing that into the work we plan to produce.”
For Undnyable, which has worked with SoFi, StubHub, and Figure, among others, this is the first project win for Hooper’s ‘non-agency’ agency since bringing on Partner and Executive Creative Director, Steve Williams, who joined after a successful run as ECD at independent creative agency DNA in Seattle. During Williams’ time at DNA, he helped win clients such as Pabst Blue Ribbon, Taco Time, Seattle Sounders FC, as well as a 2021 ‘Small Agency of the Year’ award.
Hooper and Williams have worked together on and off for the last two decades both for agencies and for themselves, winning multiple pitches including Darigold, Tableau Software, Rainier Beer, Nuun Hydration, and Cisco Systems.
Before starting Undnyable in 2016, Hooper led award-winning creative on Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Totino’s, Truth Initiative, Activision and Old El Paso at 72andSunny.
“Being able to bring Steve on this year has been a big win for the agency, and for our clients,” said Hooper. “Having partnered together for so many years, we have a hyper-complementary skill set that helps us work more efficiently and effectively than traditional agencies. We love making work, we love working with clients, and we never bring 10 people to a meeting.”
ABOUT UNDNYABLE
Led by long time creative agency veterans Justin Hooper & Steve Williams, Undnyable is a nimble, senior-led, no-BS, boutique creative agency for clients of all sizes. Their success model is efficiency and effectiveness through high-impact creativity, shedding the costs and layers of more traditional agencies and tapping higher level creatives who enjoy doing it all. They’ve worked inside brands, inside agencies and production companies across all creative and production roles. Their experience includes work for StubHub, Carl’s Jr., Activision, MOD Pizza, Sofi and T-Mobile.
For more information visit: www.undnyable.com For new business inquiries please contact weare@undnyable.com
ABOUT MOD PIZZA
MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 500 stores across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more info visit www.modpizza.com.
