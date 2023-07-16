DrKumo Offers Free Job Training and Incentives for California Caregivers
Courses delivered through the CalGrows program to caregivers for older adults and adults with disabilities
We believe that this program will empower caregivers and elevate the level of care provided to vulnerable individuals throughout California”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo is announcing the launch of its DrKumo Certified Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Connected Health Technology Training Program, offered through the CalGrows workforce training and development program. Registration is now open for courses available to caregivers working with older adults and people with disabilities, helping support Californians on a path to a career in health care.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo
"As a CalGrows Innovation Fund grantee, DrKumo is thrilled to introduce our RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program that equips and trains care coordinators to use RPM connected health technology to provide quality care for older adults and individuals living with chronic diseases and other disabilities,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo. “Through our RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program, we aim to increase the capacity of care coordinators by offering caregivers a comprehensive curriculum that combines remote patient monitoring with cutting-edge technology. We believe that this program will empower caregivers and elevate the level of care provided to vulnerable individuals throughout California.”
CalGrows seeks to help build individual skill sets, job satisfaction, and growth opportunities, helping further careers and the retention of skilled, experienced caregivers for older adults and people with disabilities. Qualified applicants can also receive up to $6,000 in financial incentives and career pathway development benefits.
The DrKumo RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program offers education and training in English and Spanish, covering topics on basic and advanced RPM, chronic and acute disease management programs, patient care coordination and evidence-based practices for caregivers and direct care workers. DrKumo's participation in the CalGrows program emphasizes its dedication to the advancement of caregiving through state-of-the-art technology, establishing itself as a leader in RPM Connected Health Technology.
Free training, along with personalized coaching, is available for paid direct care workers, Home and Community-Based Services caregivers, and unpaid family and friend caregivers through the CalGrows website at www.calgrows.org. Courses from DrKumo are available online, along with courses from other training providers, and are searchable by topic, location, language, and incentive.
DrKumo is one of 76 organizations across California that received a grant through the CalGrows Innovation Fund earlier this year. Grants were awarded to diverse organizations with innovative ideas to offer training and incentives for the direct care Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) workforce and unpaid family and friend caregivers.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a URAC-accredited technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Programs for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home. DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s RPM and DMP technology enable patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and support healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
