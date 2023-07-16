Williston Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1004462

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2023 at 0029 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 89, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

DUI #1

Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jason Robinson

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2023 at approximately 0029 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks observed a motorcycle and a passenger car racing, traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 89 north near mile marker 89 in the town of Burlington. The vehicles were observed traveling 93 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.

The Trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on the car and identified the operator as Jason Robinson (20) of Colchester. While speaking with Robinson, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Robinson was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Robinson was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 03, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 03, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111