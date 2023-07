PetCon to Bring World’s Most Famous Pets to the Windy City

The world’s most influential pets are coming to Chicago this Saturday July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023! PetCon will feature speaker sessions, meet-and-greets, opportunities to adopt, unique pet products and more at Morgan MFG. Renowned industry professionals and influencers will share insights and knowledge in a series of engaging speaker sessions. Topics will range from pet health and training to growing your pet’s influence online and how to launch a pet-based product. PetCon is committed to promoting pet adoption and rescue organizations. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet adorable pets from Determined to Rise Animal Foundation, all in need of loving homes.​​

The annual event will feature speaker sessions, meet-and-greets, opportunities to adopt, unique pet products and more

The team is thrilled to be hosting PetCon this year in the Windy City and excited to showcase the work of local nonprofits helping to make the lives of pets better every day.” — Loni Edwards Launau: founder, PetCon + The Dog Agency

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITES STATES, July 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s most influential pets are coming to Chicago! This Saturday July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023, The Dog Agency will present PetCon 2023 in celebration of the unbreakable bond between pets and their human companions. For the first time, PetCon is traveling to the Windy City to transform Morgan MFG at 401 N Morgan St into a pet lover's paradise, providing a platform for attendees to meet their favorite pet influencers, discover innovative products, and even adopt a new four-legged friend. With a focus on education, entertainment, nonprofit and community support, PetCon aims to create a memorable and enriching experience for both pets and their owners. Conference partners include The Humane Society of the United States, ASPCA and PAWS Chicago, and the event will showcase local nonprofits MCP Chicago, Wild Hearts, Live Like Roo Foundation and Determined to Rise Animal Foundation. Highlights of PetCon 2023 will include:Interactive Exhibitions: Attendees will have the chance to engage with a diverse range of pet-focused goods and exhibitors that include pet illustrators and painters, fashion for pets, a celebrity groomer, and a pet photographer with themed backdrops. New York staple, Birch Coffee, will be available all day, Vetique will be serving up wine and offering acupuncture, and Pet Massage Plus will be giving pet massages, alongside brand activations and agility shows from Baloo the Bunny Eared Bully. From pet nutrition and grooming to entertainment, PetCon will feature an extensive selection of vendors and talent to cater to every pet enthusiast.Adoption Garden: PetCon is committed to promoting pet adoption and rescue organizations. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet adorable pets from Determined to Rise Animal Foundation, all in need of loving homes.​​ Their team will also be on hand to facilitate the adoption process.Expert Speaker Sessions: Renowned industry professionals and influencers will share their insights and knowledge in a series of engaging speaker sessions. Topics will range from pet health and training to growing your pet’s influence online and how to launch a pet-based retail product.Nonprofit Showcase: PetCon 2023 will showcase local nonprofits that help support and improve the world that our pets live in. This year’s showcase includes Chicago nonprofits MCP Chicago, WIld Hearts, Live Like Roo Foundation and Determined to Rise Animal Foundation. In addition, ticket holders can opt to purchase a raffle ticket that will directly benefit the efforts of our Adoption Garden partner, Determined to Rise Animal Foundation.PetCon 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience that celebrates the love, joy, and companionship that pets bring to our lives. Further, PetCon is thrilled to welcome an array of exhibitors and vendors that include Shaw Flooring who will be exhibiting their comprehensive range of carpets, rugs, cushions, and specially formulated cleaners. Home2 Suites by Hilton will act as official hotel sponsor of PetCon, working to provide every guest a spacious suite at their more than 600 pet-friendly locations across the US, Canada, and China. See below for the full lineup of pet meet-and-greets, speaker schedules and pet-focused programming, and purchase tickets for VIP (9a entry until 5p) or general admission (10a entry until 5p) by visiting the website at www.petcon.co PAST PETCON IMAGERYSPEAKER SESSIONS SCHEDULESATURDAY11:00am-11:30am: Non-Profit Showcase Spotlight: Connecting Hearts and CausesManda Sherrod, Founder, Determined to Rise Animal FoundationSarah Lauch, Founder and Executive Director, Live Like Roo FoundationMarta Kenar, Founder and Executive Director, MCP ChicagoWendy Zeldin, Sponsorship and Programming Manager, WIld Hearts11:45a-12:15p: Style + Savoir: From E-commerce to RunwayThomas Shapiro + @TikaTheIggyTyscia Audy + @LouTheChiChi12:30p-12:45p: Halftime Show with @Bully.Baloo1:00p-1:30p: Access to Pet Care: An Equity And Social Justice IssueAmanda Arrington, Vice President, Access to Care, The Humane Society of the USRachel Kane + @Sammy_In_The_City1:45p-2:15p: Paw & Order: Navigating Pet Influencer LegalitiesBrendan Hug, GC, The Dog Agency2:30p-3:00p: Tips, Tricks, and Treats: Training 101Nicole Ellis: @TailsWithNicoleJuliana DeWillems: @JW Dog Training3:15p-3:45p: Goldie’s Act: Protecting Dogs In Puppy Mills Through LegislationBrynáe Riggins, Manager of Federal Legislation, ASPCAMark Edman + @TheHuskyMoon4:15p-4:45p: From Influence to Enterprise: Launching A Product VentureRyan Beauchesne + @Crusoe_DachshundSUNDAY11:00a-11:30a: Pawsitive Minds: Pets And Mental WellnessNoah Haislah + @MiloAndNoahAndrea + Rich Williams + @ChicagoBlackCatCésar Fernández-Chavéz + @LouboutinaNYC11:45a-12:15p: Home Of Hope: Fostering With PurposeBella Boone + @Bully.BalooBrittni Vega + @HarlowAndSage12:30p-12:45p: Halftime Show With @Brussels.Sprout1:00p-1:30p: Beyond Influencing: Building Brands One Paw At A TimeRyan Beauchesne + @Crusoe_DachshundTyscia Audy + @LouTheChiChi1:45p-2:15p: Fur And Followers: Paths To InfluencingOlivia Caputo + @EnzoIsTheShihtNicole Ellis: @TailsWithNicole2:30p-3:00p: A Fireside Chat With Jonathan Graziano: @JonGraz3:15p-3:45p: Saving Lives One Paw At A Time: @TheGoodHypeOfficial’s Journey Rescuing From Kill Shelters4:00p-4:30p: Pampered To Perfection: Grooming Demo With Arisa Thomas: @ArisaTheGroomerPET MEET-AND-GREET LINEUP + SCHEDULESATURDAY10:00AM - 11:00AMBooth 1: @TikaTheIggy + @KalaTheIggyBooth 2: @Crusoe_Dachshund + @ItsaDaphneDayBooth 3: @HarlowAndSage11:00AM - 12:00PMBooth 1: @JadeTheSableGSDBooth 2: @TailsWithNicole + @JWDogTrainingBooth 3: @Brussels.Sprout + @Sammy_In_The_City_12:00PM - 1:00PMBooth 1: @EnzoIsTheShiht + @ThatPupStanleyBooth 2: @HudsonBeGood + @LouboutinaNYCBooth 3: @TimmyTheChonk + @ArisaTheGroomer1:00PM - 2:00PMBooth 1: @SeducktiveBooth 2: @AmazingGracieDoodle + @Ziggy_TheCorgBooth 3: @HotDudesWithDogs + @KenzieTheCavapoo2:00PM - 3:00PMBooth 1: @TheHuskyMoonBooth 2: @TeenyTinyTinkie + @PrincessAndShay_Booth 3: @Sixty_Formula3:00PM - 4:00PMBooth 1: @Wander_With_Willow + @RemixTheDogBooth 2: @TheGoodHypeOfficialBooth 3: @DrLisaLippman + @EmmaTheMiniFrenchieSUNDAY10:00AM - 11:00AMBooth 1: @TikaTheIggy + @KalaTheIggyBooth 2: @Crusoe_Dachshund + @ItsaDaphneDayBooth 3: @JonGraz11:00AM - 12:00PMBooth 1: @MaggieAndHerDadsBooth 2: @CelineTailsBooth 3: @Lord_Le0 + @EnzoIsTheShiht12:00PM - 1:00PMBooth 1: @ChicagoBlackCatBooth 2: @MiloAndNoahBooth 3: @Wander_With_Willow + @ArisaTheGroomer1:00PM - 2:00PMBooth 1: @JemAndTheMisfitsBooth 2: @HollandLopChrisBooth 3: @TheLilGremlins + @ItsGnocchiTheFrenchie2:00PM - 3:00PMBooth 1: @LouTheChiChiBooth 2: @BestBoyBrodie + @BastianAndBrewsBooth 3: @Layla.TheDood + @KovuBP3:00PM - 4:00PMBooth 1: @HarlowAndSageBooth 2: @TheHuskyMoonBooth 3: @JadeTheSableGSDTickets: www.eventbrite.com/cc/petcon-chicago-1453449 and www.petcon.co

PetCon by The Dog Agency