PetCon to Bring World’s Most Famous Pets to the Windy City

The world’s most influential pets are coming to Chicago this Saturday July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023! PetCon will feature speaker sessions, meet-and-greets, opportunities to adopt, unique pet products and more at Morgan MFG.

Renowned industry professionals and influencers will share insights and knowledge in a series of engaging speaker sessions. Topics will range from pet health and training to growing your pet’s influence online and how to launch a pet-based product.