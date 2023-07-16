PetCon to Bring World’s Most Famous Pets to the Windy City
The world’s most influential pets are coming to Chicago this Saturday July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023! PetCon will feature speaker sessions, meet-and-greets, opportunities to adopt, unique pet products and more at Morgan MFG.
Renowned industry professionals and influencers will share insights and knowledge in a series of engaging speaker sessions. Topics will range from pet health and training to growing your pet’s influence online and how to launch a pet-based product.
Interactive Exhibitions: Attendees will have the chance to engage with a diverse range of pet-focused goods and exhibitors that include pet illustrators and painters, fashion for pets, a celebrity groomer, and a pet photographer with themed backdrops. New York staple, Birch Coffee, will be available all day, Vetique will be serving up wine and offering acupuncture, and Pet Massage Plus will be giving pet massages, alongside brand activations and agility shows from Baloo the Bunny Eared Bully. From pet nutrition and grooming to entertainment, PetCon will feature an extensive selection of vendors and talent to cater to every pet enthusiast.
Adoption Garden: PetCon is committed to promoting pet adoption and rescue organizations. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet adorable pets from Determined to Rise Animal Foundation, all in need of loving homes. Their team will also be on hand to facilitate the adoption process.
Nonprofit Showcase: PetCon 2023 will showcase local nonprofits that help support and improve the world that our pets live in. This year’s showcase includes Chicago nonprofits MCP Chicago, WIld Hearts, Live Like Roo Foundation and Determined to Rise Animal Foundation. In addition, ticket holders can opt to purchase a raffle ticket that will directly benefit the efforts of our Adoption Garden partner, Determined to Rise Animal Foundation.
PetCon 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience that celebrates the love, joy, and companionship that pets bring to our lives. Further, PetCon is thrilled to welcome an array of exhibitors and vendors that include Shaw Flooring who will be exhibiting their comprehensive range of carpets, rugs, cushions, and specially formulated cleaners. Home2 Suites by Hilton will act as official hotel sponsor of PetCon, working to provide every guest a spacious suite at their more than 600 pet-friendly locations across the US, Canada, and China. See below for the full lineup of pet meet-and-greets, speaker schedules and pet-focused programming, and purchase tickets for VIP (9a entry until 5p) or general admission (10a entry until 5p) by visiting the website at www.petcon.co.
SPEAKER SESSIONS SCHEDULE
SATURDAY
11:00am-11:30am: Non-Profit Showcase Spotlight: Connecting Hearts and Causes
Manda Sherrod, Founder, Determined to Rise Animal Foundation
Sarah Lauch, Founder and Executive Director, Live Like Roo Foundation
Marta Kenar, Founder and Executive Director, MCP Chicago
Wendy Zeldin, Sponsorship and Programming Manager, WIld Hearts
11:45a-12:15p: Style + Savoir: From E-commerce to Runway
Thomas Shapiro + @TikaTheIggy
Tyscia Audy + @LouTheChiChi
12:30p-12:45p: Halftime Show with @Bully.Baloo
1:00p-1:30p: Access to Pet Care: An Equity And Social Justice Issue
Amanda Arrington, Vice President, Access to Care, The Humane Society of the US
Rachel Kane + @Sammy_In_The_City
1:45p-2:15p: Paw & Order: Navigating Pet Influencer Legalities
Brendan Hug, GC, The Dog Agency
2:30p-3:00p: Tips, Tricks, and Treats: Training 101
Nicole Ellis: @TailsWithNicole
Juliana DeWillems: @JW Dog Training
3:15p-3:45p: Goldie’s Act: Protecting Dogs In Puppy Mills Through Legislation
Brynáe Riggins, Manager of Federal Legislation, ASPCA
Mark Edman + @TheHuskyMoon
4:15p-4:45p: From Influence to Enterprise: Launching A Product Venture
Ryan Beauchesne + @Crusoe_Dachshund
SUNDAY
11:00a-11:30a: Pawsitive Minds: Pets And Mental Wellness
Noah Haislah + @MiloAndNoah
Andrea + Rich Williams + @ChicagoBlackCat
César Fernández-Chavéz + @LouboutinaNYC
11:45a-12:15p: Home Of Hope: Fostering With Purpose
Bella Boone + @Bully.Baloo
Brittni Vega + @HarlowAndSage
12:30p-12:45p: Halftime Show With @Brussels.Sprout
1:00p-1:30p: Beyond Influencing: Building Brands One Paw At A Time
Ryan Beauchesne + @Crusoe_Dachshund
Tyscia Audy + @LouTheChiChi
1:45p-2:15p: Fur And Followers: Paths To Influencing
Olivia Caputo + @EnzoIsTheShiht
Nicole Ellis: @TailsWithNicole
2:30p-3:00p: A Fireside Chat With Jonathan Graziano: @JonGraz
3:15p-3:45p: Saving Lives One Paw At A Time: @TheGoodHypeOfficial’s Journey Rescuing From Kill Shelters
4:00p-4:30p: Pampered To Perfection: Grooming Demo With Arisa Thomas: @ArisaTheGroomer
PET MEET-AND-GREET LINEUP + SCHEDULE
SATURDAY
10:00AM - 11:00AM
Booth 1: @TikaTheIggy + @KalaTheIggy
Booth 2: @Crusoe_Dachshund + @ItsaDaphneDay
Booth 3: @HarlowAndSage
11:00AM - 12:00PM
Booth 1: @JadeTheSableGSD
Booth 2: @TailsWithNicole + @JWDogTraining
Booth 3: @Brussels.Sprout + @Sammy_In_The_City_
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Booth 1: @EnzoIsTheShiht + @ThatPupStanley
Booth 2: @HudsonBeGood + @LouboutinaNYC
Booth 3: @TimmyTheChonk + @ArisaTheGroomer
1:00PM - 2:00PM
Booth 1: @Seducktive
Booth 2: @AmazingGracieDoodle + @Ziggy_TheCorg
Booth 3: @HotDudesWithDogs + @KenzieTheCavapoo
2:00PM - 3:00PM
Booth 1: @TheHuskyMoon
Booth 2: @TeenyTinyTinkie + @PrincessAndShay_
Booth 3: @Sixty_Formula
3:00PM - 4:00PM
Booth 1: @Wander_With_Willow + @RemixTheDog
Booth 2: @TheGoodHypeOfficial
Booth 3: @DrLisaLippman + @EmmaTheMiniFrenchie
SUNDAY
10:00AM - 11:00AM
Booth 1: @TikaTheIggy + @KalaTheIggy
Booth 2: @Crusoe_Dachshund + @ItsaDaphneDay
Booth 3: @JonGraz
11:00AM - 12:00PM
Booth 1: @MaggieAndHerDads
Booth 2: @CelineTails
Booth 3: @Lord_Le0 + @EnzoIsTheShiht
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Booth 1: @ChicagoBlackCat
Booth 2: @MiloAndNoah
Booth 3: @Wander_With_Willow + @ArisaTheGroomer
1:00PM - 2:00PM
Booth 1: @JemAndTheMisfits
Booth 2: @HollandLopChris
Booth 3: @TheLilGremlins + @ItsGnocchiTheFrenchie
2:00PM - 3:00PM
Booth 1: @LouTheChiChi
Booth 2: @BestBoyBrodie + @BastianAndBrews
Booth 3: @Layla.TheDood + @KovuBP
3:00PM - 4:00PM
Booth 1: @HarlowAndSage
Booth 2: @TheHuskyMoon
Booth 3: @JadeTheSableGSD
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/cc/petcon-chicago-1453449 and www.petcon.co
