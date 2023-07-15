Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Missing person – death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A100440

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Aimee Nolan, Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE: 7-14-2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

NAME: Katie Hartnett

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman who had been reported missing late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Richmond. At about noon Saturday, the crew of a Vermont Air National Guard helicopter located the body of Katie Hartnett, 25, of Burlington in the Huntington River adjacent to 1498 Dugway Road. Technical rescue teams on the ground then began a recovery operation, which took about an hour. Hartnett's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Investigation by the Vermont State Police indicates that Hartnett was visiting the Huntington River upstream of the Huntington Gorge on Friday afternoon when she slipped and fell into the water.

The search and recovery operation on the ground involved about 40 individuals from Colchester Technical Rescue; Stowe Technical Rescue; North Carolina Task Force 2, a swift-water rescue team from Buncombe County that is in Vermont following this week's widespread flooding; Richmond Rescue; the Vermont Department of Public Safety search and rescue coordinator; and VSP assets including the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, Field Force, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Victim Services Unit.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

***Initial news release, 2:10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023***

On July 14, 2023 at approximately 2123 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks received a call for a vehicle that had been parked on the side of Dugway roadway in the town of Richmond for hours. Upon investigating the scene, it was determined that the owner of the vehicle, Katie Hartnett, had not been seen since 1300 hours. A photo of Hartnett has been attached to this notice. Friends, and family of Hartnett, as well as the Vermont State Police, have been unsuccessful in contacting or locating Hartnett as of this time. At this point the disappearance does not seem to be suspicious in any nature. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

The Vermont State Police ask that anyone with any information regarding Hartnett, or her whereabouts, are encouraged to reach out to the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.

- 30 -