Rutland Barracks/ Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4004207

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall                             

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 11, 2023, at approximately 0334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wallingford

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Alan Daily

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 11, 2023, at approximately 0800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft of a firearm and cash from an unlocked vehicle in the Town of Wallingford, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined Zachary Lapoint of Killington, VT, stole the items.  On July 14, 2023, Lapoint was located by Killington Police Department and was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 11, 2023, at 1000 hours for Petit Larceny.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

