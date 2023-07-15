Rutland Barracks/ Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004207
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 11, 2023, at approximately 0334 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wallingford
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Zachary Lapoint
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont
VICTIM: Alan Daily
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11, 2023, at approximately 0800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft of a firearm and cash from an unlocked vehicle in the Town of Wallingford, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined Zachary Lapoint of Killington, VT, stole the items. On July 14, 2023, Lapoint was located by Killington Police Department and was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 11, 2023, at 1000 hours for Petit Larceny.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.