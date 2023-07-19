Dr. Rimma Finkel Receives the “Exemplary Award” in the Field of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Top Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Rimma Finkel

"Whatever your reasons are, I want you to have a wonderful experience from beginning to end with both my staff and myself - and leave with natural-looking and aesthetically pleasing results" — Dr. Rimma Finkel

BOCA RATON, ARIZONA, US, July 17, 2023

BOCA RATON, ARIZONA, US, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patient Preferred Physicians Network proudly named Dr. Rimma Finkel, MD, FACS, an “Exemplar of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery” for recognition of exemplary performance, extraordinary contributions to effectiveness, professionalism, and morale.

With two decades of achievements in her field, Dr. Finkel treats patients at her private practices in Chandler and Phoenix, AZ. She is a Double Board-Certified Surgeon by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery; and is highly-skilled in all surgical procedures specializing in cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgery.

Her patients give her five-star ratings and praise Dr. Finkel for her expertise. Sought-after for treating women with breast cancer and/or BRCA gene, Dr. Finkel is a compassionate doctor, sensitive to patients’ needs both physically and emotionally. One patient shared a very personal review about her treatment after having a mastectomy performed by the doctor: “Dr. Finkel has been so supportive and encouraging through my cancer. She has given me humor and common-sense reasons for my concerns and never made me feel silly or unnecessarily over emotional.

“I had a panic attack immediately after my mastectomy/reconstruction and her office sent me to the emergency room, where she was in surgery,” the patient explained. “She came to my room almost immediately and validated my emotions with the most honest answer of 'well you just had an amputation; panicking would be the normal response.' I was embarrassed and she made me feel so comfortable.” The patient further said how safe she felt knowing she was getting the best care. “She is very honest and will not make your decisions for you, but she will give you all the facts, good and bad, that are necessary to make an informed decision.”

Keeping a busy schedule, Dr. Finkel is affiliated with several hospitals including Good Sam Regional Medical Center in Chandler, AZ; and Dignity Health - Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Gilbert, AZ, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona; Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona; Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Arizona; Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, Arizona; and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. She can treat a large demographic of patients and speaks multiple languages including English, French and Russian.

Her successful medical journey began with a Medical Degree from the University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine, 2001. She then went on to complete an internship at Good Samaritan Medical Center, AZ. She completed her residency in General Surgery at Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, 2006 and attended the University of Louisville, where she received fellowship training in Plastic Surgery, 2008.

To stay abreast of the latest developments and treatments in her field, Dr. Finkel holds professional membership with the American Association of Cosmetic Surgeons, the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

“My services are here to help you feel better, look better, and have more confidence in yourself. If you are here for reconstructive surgery after your mastectomy, I want to help you be who you were before. If you are here for aesthetic reasons, I want to assist you with your cosmetic goals. Whatever your reasons are, I want you to have a wonderful experience from beginning to end with both my staff and myself - and leave with natural-looking and aesthetically pleasing results” Dr. Finkel said.

When she is not treating patients Dr. Finkel enjoys spending time with family and ballroom dancing.

