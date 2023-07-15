High-Profile Podcast Finds New Home in Mid Missouri
Described by environmentalist and icon Erin Brockovich as "The best podcast and host ever," JONES.SHOW and Jones focus on looking for the BEST in people.
Though my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity. Columbia, Missouri, has hit the jackpot.”COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD podcast host (author and speaker) Randall Kenneth Jones recently relocated the home base of the podcast he hosts alongside Susan Bennett (the original voice of Siri) from Naples, FL, to Columbia, MO.
— Susan Bennett, The Original Voice of Siri
Jones, the program's host, and Bennett, the show's announcer, believe in the importance of conversation, laughter, listening, and respect for different belief systems. In addition to Jones' established network of newsmakers and celebrities, guests include authors, artists, thought leaders, and journalists and feature Jones's signature blend of personal and professional development, real-world advice, and imaginative anecdotes.
"I left Columbia, Missouri, the day after I graduated from the University of Missouri—that was almost 40 years ago," Jones explained. "I'm thrilled to be home, shine a spotlight on my beloved hometown, and share even more of the power of the 'Show Me' thinker with my audience."
Jones's public speaking, public relations, and communications consulting business will continue from his new Mid-Missouri home. Bennett's podcast contributions will continue to be recorded from her home base in Atlanta.
"Beyond his gifts as an author and podcaster, as a keynote speaker, Randy is a natural storyteller—skilled at making audiences laugh and cry," explained Bennett. "Whether he's celebrating communication, leadership, education, civility, or creativity, he's got a Brockovich or a Benatar anecdote to suit the occasion. With over 300 best practices interviews under his belt, his presentational bag of tricks includes lessons learned from Barbara Corcoran, Stedman Graham, Hoda Kotb, Norman Lear, Leigh Anne Tuohy, Vanna White, Suze Orman, and the Emily Post Institute's Peggy Post, to name just a few."
JONES.SHOW podcast's recently completed 5th season featured fun, compelling conversations with Melissa Rivers, Stefanie Powers, Dr. Judy Ho, Rita Rudner, Michael Seth Starr, Vicki Barbolak, Dee Wallace, Lisa Guerrero, Jenifer Lewis, Adrien Broner, Scott Jeffrey Miller, Jerry Mitchell, Loretta Swit, Bob Burg, Duane "Dog" Chapman, Cristina Mittermeier, Paul Nicklen, Stephen M.R. Covey and more.
Popular character actor Fedor Steer from Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" will headline a special summer spooktacular episode in late July.
Season Six, the first from the new Missouri home, will launch on September 13, 2023. Scheduled Season Six guests include Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Erin Brockovich, Desmond Child and "Tribunal Justice" judges Tanya Acker and Patricia Di Mango.
"I have remained so passionate about this podcast because Randy has refused to compromise his mission," explained Bennett. "He will not give in to the idea that negativity and hate are acceptable pathways to success. Though my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity. Columbia, Missouri, has hit the jackpot. There's a new, fired-up 'teacher' in town."
"Having known Randy before he became a star of podium and podcast, I have been enthralled with his journey," said Columbia, Missouri, career educator Jennifer Black Cone. "Whenever he came to town, he would often visit my high school classroom to speak to my students about topics ranging from interviewing, listening, and communications skills to creative writing. He did an amazing job pulling reluctant teenagers into conversations. It was especially fun when he spoke to my students about the evolution of his fiction book "Ruby." He left the students with a simple challenge: be curious, be confident, and just write and keep writing."
"Whether I'm working as a podcaster, public speaker, communications consultant, or author, I am a teacher. And I'm able to pull this off because I have chosen to be a student first, which is a great way to live," explained Jones. "As for the move, on the one hand, the only thing changing is my office location. On the other hand, the time-honored traditions and sensibilities associated with the Midwest will likely inhabit my soul even more—civic pride, neighborly support, and a strong work ethic top my list. Then there's 'sticktoitiveness,' the word that defines my relationship with Erin Brockovich just as it defines so many of those who continue to inspire both of us."
JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.
Inspired by his 10+ years of best practices interviews and published by "Chicken Soup for the Soul's" Mark Victor Hansen, Jones's first fiction book, "Ruby, Magic Comes from the Heart," is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or other online outlets.
For more information, visit RandallKennethJones.com or contact Jones directly.
