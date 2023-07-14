$26 Million Paving Project Underway in Southeast Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 14 - Released on July 14, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is ramping up repaving work this year with 230 kilometres of improvements at key corridors around the province including a segment of Highway 33. It is part of a plan to improve another 1,000 km of highway this season.

"Our government is in year four of the Growth Plan and we made some commitments to Saskatchewan people including a pledge to improve 10-thousand km in a decade," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our construction crews are working all over the province making improvements to our transportation network which will improve safety and enhance key transportation corridors."

The 38-kilometre repaving project between Fillmore and Stoughton will also include four intersection improvements on Highway 33. Construction began earlier this month and is expected to continue through most of the summer.

"Maintaining and improving rural highway infrastructure is important for the people who work, live and visit our communities," Fillmore Reeve Russell Leguee said. "The upgrades to Highway 33 will positively contribute to the safe and reliable movement of agricultural commodities to markets domestically and globally. Ensuring connectivity between communities and providing safe and reliable roads ensures a better quality of life for people living in rural areas."

The general contractor is Langenburg Redi-Mix of Regina.

Drivers can expect delays with multiple work zones in the area at times. Traffic will be guided by a pilot vehicle. Remember to slow to at least 60 km/hr through the work zone, be extra cautious and obey all signs.

A weekly highway construction update is published on Saskatchewan.ca to provide drivers with the latest details on projects underway to help plan safe and efficient travel. If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 5-1-1.

More than 4,600 km of highways have been improved over the last four years.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 19,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

-30-

For more information, contact: