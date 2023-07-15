Road Closure: Smead Rd (Salisbury)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Smead Rd in Salisbury is CLOSED in the area of 875 Smead Rd, Salisbury due to environmental hazards.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.