Janet Schoen Empowers Women Over 40 to Rise and Achieve Their Potential in 'Unstoppable!'
Author Janet Schoen inspires women to overcome challenges and embrace a life of possibilities.UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 'The Queenie Effect Publishing' is thrilled to announce the release of 'Unstoppable!', a remarkable anthology featuring the transformative stories of 25 extraordinary women worldwide. One of these inspiring authors is Janet Schoen, whose personal journey of resilience and determination in 'Unstoppable' motivates women over 40 to rise to the next level, reclaim their confidence, and pursue their dreams.
'Unstoppable!' achieved Best Seller status within the first 4 hours of its publication, captivating readers across four countries and claiming the Number 1 position in 28 categories. This phenomenal achievement has officially established Janet Schoen and her fellow authors as Best-Selling authors, solidifying their impact and reach.
Janet Schoen's decision to become an author for 'Unstoppable!' stems from her profound realization that her story of overcoming a near-death automobile accident 30 years ago should be shared on a larger scale. She believes her experiences can provide hope and guidance to others facing tough challenges. Recognizing the struggles that women face in taking daily action due to a lack of self-confidence, Janet's contribution to the book aims to empower women over 40 to rise above their doubts and embrace the steps necessary to achieve their heartfelt desires.
Becoming a Best-Selling author has been a life-changing accomplishment for Janet Schoen. It has allowed her to connect with women from all corners of the globe, expanding her reach beyond what she could have imagined. Being part of the 'Unstoppable!' collaboration is one of the best business decisions she has made and has also been personally fulfilling. This achievement marks the beginning of Janet's mission to help women over 40 realize that they can also create lives filled with endless possibilities with coaching and support.
Janet Schoen's story in 'Unstoppable!' will profoundly impact women worldwide. By sharing her journey of post-trauma recovery, she aims to help women recognize their ability to overcome challenges. Janet's experience of relearning everyday activities as part of her healing process has instilled a remarkable level of tenacity, consistency, and persistence. These qualities enable her to share her experiences and skills, empowering others to achieve more on their personal journeys.
Janet's mission revolves around serving women over 40 who have devoted significant time to their families and loved ones in the past. She aims to empower these women to fill their cups by earning income around their busy schedules. Through her work, Janet guides women in making conscious choices rather than defaulting to habitual actions. She has aligned herself with a health and wellness company whose products have played a vital role in her well-being. Additionally, Janet offers life coaching as a certified Miracles Coach.
Janet Schoen aspires to inspire women by reminding them that simple steps taken every day, combined with trust in a higher power, can lead to extraordinary achievements.
One valuable tip Janet offers to help women become unstoppable is to practice true gratitude daily. Embracing humility is a sign of strength, and living by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," allows women to serve others and fulfill their purpose.
