Laredo Field Office set to reopen and resume normal operating hours at the Amistad Dam Port of Entry in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Laredo Field Office will reopen the Amistad Dam International Bridge after an extended closure due to a maintenance issue.

On Monday July 17, 2023, the Amistad Dam Port of Entry, located on Texas Spur 349 in Del Rio, Texas will reopen and resume normal operating hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Hours at the Del Rio Port of Entry as well as cargo operations remain unaffected.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their equipped radio frequency identification documents (RFID) such as U.S. passport cards and newer versions (i.e. since 2011) of the border crossing card and resident alien card, to utilize the Ready Lanes and for travelers to have their entry documents ready as they approach the booth to facilitate their processing. Travelers may also monitor the wait times at the Del Rio Port of Entry to using the following link: https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html

