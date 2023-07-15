Road Closure: Rt 7 at Three Mile Bridge Rd (Middlebury)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US ROUTE 7 is CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS in Middlebury in the area of THREE MILE BRIDGE ROAD due to FLOODING.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.