Road Closure: Rt 7 at Three Mile Bridge Rd (Middlebury)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US ROUTE 7 is CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS in Middlebury in the area of THREE MILE BRIDGE ROAD due to FLOODING.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.