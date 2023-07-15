In response to recent shark attacks, divewear company releases new shark themed swimwear line to create awareness

Pink Blue, Hammerhead, and Whale Shark Bikini Blue UPF 50+ Swim Trunks with blue, hammerhead, tiger, and whale sharks. Bikini with image from an actual Whale Shark in the wild.

DiveCupid's new line of swimwear featuring Whale Sharks, Hammerheads, Tiger Sharks is designed to promote awareness of these great animals.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DiveCupid, a provider of high quality designer divewear, is pleased to introduce its new line of Shark themed swimwear. The line, which includes both men's and women's styles, is designed to promote awareness of these great animals.

"We are very excited to offer this new line of swimwear," said Roger Cruise, the founder of DiveCupid. "Our goals are to provide our customers with the best possible products and to educate them about sharks. We hope that by wearing our new Shark themed swimwear, our customers will be more aware of these great creatures, and counter some of the hysteria fueled by media reports."

“Almost 50 years ago a great movie about a shark was released based on a novel. It was so great, in fact, that to this day it is almost impossible to even think about sharks without the theme song to ‘Jaws’ playing in your head!”

“In the entire world each year, sharks kill an average of five to 10 people. Literally 24 people each year are killed by flying champagne corks, and 150 from falling coconuts. Each day in the US, 12 children are killed by gun violence. It is statistically safer for our kids to swim with sharks, than to go to school.”

“And humans kill 100 million sharks a year! Many purely out of fear. Sharks have been around long before the dinosaurs, and some sharks can live as long as 400 years or more! Some species of sharks average 6 inches in length, and almost 90% of shark species are smaller than humans. The largest, Whale Sharks and Basking Sharks are filter feeders, and harmless to people. Of over 500 different species of sharks, approximately 10 species account for all incidents with humans. Hopefully we can help promote respect and knowledge of an important part of our ecosystem.”

The new line of swimwear includes a variety of styles, including swim trunks, bikinis, and one-piece swimsuits. Each style is adorned with a unique shark design, making them both stylish and eye-catching. Designs include Whale Sharks, Hammerheads and more.

To celebrate Shark Week, DiveCupid.com is offering 10% off all swimwear with coupon code SHARKWEEK2023 good through August 31, 2023.

For more information about DiveCupid and its new line of Shark themed swimwear, please visit www.divecupid.com.