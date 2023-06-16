Despite anti-LGBTQ+ hate campaigns, this company is “woke” and proud of it

Say Gay! Dolphins are really just gay sharks! Parrotfish Change Gender

Small business takes a stand against hate with their new Pride Collection, despite recent anti-LGBT terror attacks against some larger retailers

Scuba Diving is for Everyone!” — DiveCupid.com

PENNSYLVANIA, PA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While some major retailers have faced hate attacks by a few anti-LGBTQ+ terrorists, DiveCupid refuses to be intimidated by hatred.

DiveCupid, a company specializing in designer fashions for scuba diving and water sporting activities, just announced their new Pride Collection. The Pride Collection features a variety of brightly colored, funny t-shirts.

Many of the shirts highlight various sea life, that by human standards are gender non-conforming, transgender, gay or bisexual, and were created that way by nature, not by choice.

DiveCupid believes that scuba diving is for everyone, regardless of their background or identity. DiveCupid created this collection to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and to let their customers know that they welcome everyone.

“With many larger companies facing anti-LBGT+ hate attacks, we knew that as a small company we had to take a stand. We are ‘woke’ and proud of it! We would rather be ‘woke’ than ‘comatose’!” said DiveCupid’s founder.

DiveCupid.com

DiveCupid LLC