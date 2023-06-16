New company premieres designer apparel for scuba divers, water sports & mermaids

DiveCupid Shark Reef premium rash guard Mermaids are my spirit animal DiveCupid Coral Reef one-piece swimsuit

New divewear line includes a variety of styles, such as rash guards, swimsuits, t-shirts, and more for divers, surfers, swimmers, snorkelers & mermaids.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DiveCupid.com Launches New Premium Divewear Line

DiveCupid.com is excited to announce the launch of their new premium divewear line! They have designed new divewear with the active scuba diver in mind, and offer a wide range of styles and sizes to choose from.

DiveCupid.com was started by an avid scuba diver who saw a need for high-quality, stylish divewear in a broad selection of sizes at reasonable prices. Their goal is to provide scuba divers with the best possible clothing so they can enjoy their time underwater and on shore.

The new divewear line includes a variety of styles, such as rash guards, swimsuits, t-shirts, and more. There is something for everyone, whether you’re a scuba diver, free diver, snorkeler, surfer, swimmer or mermaid of any type!

All products are designed in the US. Most are printed in the US, and many products are also sewn in the US. While DiveCupid sources materials globally, they have their products made as close to the US and its neighbors as possible.

DiveCupid.com is committed to providing the best possible products and customer service, and offers free shipping on all orders over $99.

If you’re looking for quality stylish divewear, look no further than DiveCupid.com.