New children’s book celebrates adventure and hope, inspired by the joy four-legged friends offer

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Bradykin Visits Martha’s Vineyard written by Susan and Megan Downing, a mother/daughter writing team, available on July 25, 2023, at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other online retailers. Both the hardcopy and paperback versions are in The Top Ten New Releases in their genre on Amazon.

Bradykin Visits Martha’s Vineyard shares the story of Bradykin, a Coton de Tulear full breed dog, and his family as they explore Martha’s Vineyard on a fun-filled, summer vacation. From seeing the brightly colored gingerbread cottages to biking through Edgartown to sailing by South Beach, Bradykin’s week on Martha’s Vineyard is full of tradition and delight for all ages.

Inspired by the real Bradykin, who was featured on the Animal Planet’s “Too Cute” when he was eight weeks old, Susan and Megan decided to share Bradykin’s irresistible charm, and his infectious joy to bring happiness and warmth to the lives of countless people. Sharing his adventures with readers is just another way to bring a smile to children worldwide.

“Megan and I embarked on the beautiful journey of writing, capturing the essence of Bradykin's spirit, and creating a story that would resonate with young hearts,” said Susan. “Since that moment, our passion for storytelling has flourished, and we were compelled to continue writing, nurturing the dreams and imaginations of children everywhere.”

The writing duo has found purpose in extending their love of storytelling and often support children’s programs in hospitals, organizations like Cradles to Crayons and in schools. Witnessing the joy sparked in children’s eyes as they immerse themselves in the tales of Bradykin fills Susan’s and Megan’s hearts with a profound sense of fulfillment. These encounters serve as a reminder that storytelling has the power to uplift spirits, offer hope, and bring a ray of sunshine into even the darkest of moments.

About the Authors:

Susan Downing calls Hanover, Mass., home and has a passion for writing fueled by the inspiration she received from her favorite elementary English teacher, Mrs. Beatrice Barnicle. Dogs and children hold a special place in Susan’s heart. Through her books, Susan endeavors to capture the essence of small-town values, family traditions and happy memories. Her aim is to create stories that resonate with readers, while also preserving the everyday moments that shape families and create lasting memories.

Megan Downing is currently enrolled in the Winston School of Education and Social Policy at Merrimack College, where she is pursuing her passion for children, education, and creative writing. Her love for these areas has been evident since her early years. During elementary school, Megan successfully convinced her parents to choose Bradykin as their beloved family pet. Megan played a pivotal role in the development of the Bradykin stories, infusing them with her love for Martha’s Vineyard and contributing creative ideas that shaped both the storyline and the imagery shared with their talented illustrator, Chris Young.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.