CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Memphis, TN and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
I am dedicated to providing personalized, concierge-style end-of-life care to pets in the Memphis area.... by leveraging technology to provide accessible and high-quality in-home euthanasia services.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Memphis, TN. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Susannah Mays
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. All three co-founders share the same passion to increase both customer access and awareness of in-home pet euthanasia. CodaPet empowers a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“I hope that every family in the Memphis, TN area becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog Serengeti a few years ago. Because my husband and I are vets, she was able to pass peacefully in a warm sunny spot of our yard surrounded by our kids, who she treated as her own. After that, I knew we had to make this available to other pet parents who aren’t veterinarians and couldn’t do this for themselves.
"I am dedicated to providing personalized, concierge-style end-of-life care to pets in the Memphis area. I partnered with CodaPet because I share their vision of revolutionizing veterinary care by leveraging technology to provide accessible, convenient, and high-quality in-home euthanasia services." says Dr. Susannah Mays, a veterinarian with over 9 years of experience.
Dr. Mays services Memphis, TN and surrounding neighborhoods including Cordova, Germantown, Ellendale, Brunswick, Millington, Collierville, Arlington, Eads, Tipton, Gallaway, Atoka, Rossville, Munford, Drummonds, Macon, Oakland, Brighton
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
-Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
-The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
-For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
-The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.
3. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Memphis,TN. Aftercare begins at $75, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Ocala, FL; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL: Columbus, OH; Ithaca, NY; Phoenix, AZ; Des Moines, IA; and Aspen, CO. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
