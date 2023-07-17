Visit West Hollywood Announces 2023 Partnership with Ultimate Tennis Showdown
West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, today announced a new partnership with Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), as the official destination partner for the international league’s first U.S. exhibition, taking place in Los Angeles from July 21-23, 2023. The collaboration showcases the vibrant and energetic city of West Hollywood as a premier destination for tennis enthusiasts and visitors from around the world to enhance their experience with a stay in the heart of Los Angeles.
As the organization’s exclusive destination partner, Visit West Hollywood invites event attendees to stay, linger and play with a Third-Night Free promotion that is valid across the city’s collection of buzzy hotels. Spectators can also secure 10% off tickets to the weekend’s tennis matches with the code “weho10” at checkout.
"West Hollywood has a fantastic synergy with Ultimate Tennis Showdown," said Jeff Morris, CMO at Visit West Hollywood. "The city is synonymous with creativity and diversity, making it the perfect destination for such an innovative and exciting tennis event. We look forward to welcoming tennis fans from around the world and inviting them to maximize their visit with only-in-West Hollywood experiences.”
The Ultimate Tennis Showdown is a groundbreaking tennis event that brings a fresh and engaging approach to the sport. Known for its fast-paced matches, unique rules, and immersive atmosphere, UTS has quickly gained a loyal following since its inception. As the league’s official destination partner, Visit West Hollywood plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall experience for players, fans, and visitors attending the event.
The partnership between Visit West Hollywood and UTS extends beyond the event itself with the city's unique offerings brought to life through various promotional activities. Visitors attending the Ultimate Tennis Showdown will have the opportunity to explore the iconic Sunset Strip, renowned for its world-class entertainment venues, exquisite dining options, and vibrant nightlife. Additionally, West Hollywood's high-end shopping, diverse cultural attractions and stylish hotels will be showcased, providing a memorable experience for attendees.
"We are thrilled to have Visit West Hollywood join us as our official destination partner," said Patrick Mouratoglou, Founder & President of UTS. "West Hollywood's inclusive and cosmopolitan atmosphere perfectly aligns with our vision for UTS. We are confident that our partnership will enhance the overall experience for our players, fans, and attendees, offering them an unforgettable weekend of tennis combined with the irresistible energy of West Hollywood."
Visit West Hollywood will leverage its extensive marketing channels and collaborations with local businesses to promote the partnership and encourage visitors to explore the city's tennis facilities and other attractions, including rooftop tennis at Le Parc Suite Hotel or pickleball at Kimpton La Peer in West Hollywood. The collaboration aims to position West Hollywood as a premier destination for tennis enthusiasts and establish a long-lasting relationship between the city and the world of tennis.
For more information about Visit West Hollywood and Ultimate Tennis Showdown, please visit www.visitwesthollywood.com and www.uts.live, respectively.
About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board
West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). www.visitwesthollywood.com
