Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,709 in the last 365 days.

Tree Trimming Work on Kaumuali’i Highway in Kalaheo, Beginning Monday, JULY 17

Posted on Jul 14, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

KALĀHEO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming work on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) beginning the week of Monday, July 17 for tree trimming

There will be a lane shift, in the westbound direction as well as intermittent closure for a maximum of 5 minutes, in the vicinity of Lauoho Road and Puuwai Road on Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Work of this nature must be completed on a daytime schedule for safety of crews and motorists. Performing tree trimming work at night is dangerous due to the lighting and shadows causing poor sight conditions.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes, if possible; expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area.

Please note all roadwork is weather-permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

To sign up for road closure alerts and other HDOT news please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

 

 

###

You just read:

Tree Trimming Work on Kaumuali’i Highway in Kalaheo, Beginning Monday, JULY 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more