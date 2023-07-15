Tree Trimming Work on Kaumuali’i Highway in Kalaheo, Beginning Monday, JULY 17

Main, News Posted on Jul 14, 2023 in Highways News

KALĀHEO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Kauaʻi motorists of upcoming work on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) beginning the week of Monday, July 17 for tree trimming

There will be a lane shift, in the westbound direction as well as intermittent closure for a maximum of 5 minutes, in the vicinity of Lauoho Road and Puuwai Road on Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Work of this nature must be completed on a daytime schedule for safety of crews and motorists. Performing tree trimming work at night is dangerous due to the lighting and shadows causing poor sight conditions.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes, if possible; expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area.

Please note all roadwork is weather-permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

To sign up for road closure alerts and other HDOT news please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###