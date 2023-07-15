Asher College - Dallas IT Department Offers Free Computer Repair
The PC Repair Clinic at the Asher College - Dallas campus has reopened, and is again offering free computer repair to the public.DALLAS, TX, USA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Information Technology (IT) Department at Asher College - Dallas has reopened the PC Repair Clinic at the Dallas, Texas campus, and is again offering free computer repair to the public.
The PC Repair Clinic at Asher College is a free service that is open to the public in and around Dallas, Texas. Through the PC Repair Clinic, members of the local community may make an appointment to drop off their broken or malfunctioning computers at Asher College. The PC clinic offers free repair, virus removal, installations, and maintenance. Under the supervision of Asher College instructors, the work is performed by Asher students who are currently enrolled in Asher’s Information Technology programs.
Asher’s PC Repair Clinics are valuable for students and the public alike. The PC Repair Clinic allows Asher’s IT students to get real-world, hands-on experience in their field. At the same time, it is also an excellent resource for people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who need help getting their computers fixed.
According to Director of Education, Dymond Williams; “Due to the influx of continuing IT enrollments at Asher College, the demand for additional hands-on possibilities is expanding. We are excited to be in a position where our professional students are afforded the opportunity to be more productive in their respective communities and hone their skills, getting the necessary training to prepare them for their new careers. This partnership truly embraces working together to get things done for both Asher College IT professional students and the local DFW community.”
To schedule an appointment with the PC Repair Clinic at Asher College in Dallas, call (972) 600-2818. Computers are accepted for drop-off by appointment Tuesday through Thursday and pick-ups are scheduled by appointment. The Asher College – Dallas campus is located at 9330 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway Suite 650 Dallas, TX 75243.
Asher College is an ACCET-accredited vocational career college with locations in Dallas, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. All three Asher campuses offer programs in a number of areas including Information Technology career training, medical career training, computer career training, and business career training. Financial Aid, Title IV funding, and Veteran Training Benefits are available to those who
qualify. To learn more, visit Asher’s website at www.asher.edu.
