International Beauty Institute Now Offers Advanced MedSpa Clinician Program

A new Advanced MedSpa Clinician diploma program is now offered at International Beauty Institute (IBI) campuses in Toronto, Hamilton, and Mississauga.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Beauty Institute (IBI) has announced enrollment is now open for a new Advanced MedSpa Clinician diploma program. The Advanced MedSpa Clinician diploma program began on November 1, 2025, and is offered at each of IBI’s three campus locations. Financial aid may be available for students who qualify.Elvira Bjelajac, IBI’s Senior Director of Campus Operations, was excited to introduce the new program. Bjelajac said, “The beauty and aesthetics industries are constantly growing and changing. It’s our mission to offer students cutting edge, innovative training to set them up for successful careers in this dynamic industry. We are beyond excited to add the Advanced MedSpa Clinician diploma program, a revolutionary new program only offered here at IBI.”Advanced MedSpa Clinicians deliver integrated skin and device treatments, performing therapies such as laser, radiofrequency, microneedling, and advanced facials. They also provide consultations, ensuring safety, and planning client care in a clinical aesthetic environment. The Advanced MedSpa Clinician program at International Beauty Institute is designed to provide students with practical skills training in advanced skin care treatments and medical-grade technologies, as well as teach how to conduct professional client consultations and understand sanitization and sterilization practices. Students receive the advanced education and skills training needed in order to be competitive in this ever-growing and evolving field, and will be prepared for positions in medical spas, dermatology clinics, physician’s offices, or even to launch their own business.The Advanced MedSpa Clinician diploma program is offered at all three International Beauty Institute campus locations: Mississauga, Hamilton, and Toronto. The Advanced MedSpa Clinician diploma program is designed to be achievable in as few as 25 weeks (full-time program). Upon completion of the program, students will receive an International Beauty Institute diploma in Advanced MedSpa Clinician, and will be prepared for entry-level positions in dermatology clinics, skincare facilities, aesthetic laser clinics, medical spas, plastic surgery clinics, and more.International Beauty Institute specializes in offering career training programs for careers in the beauty and medical aesthetics fields. Programs are designed to be flexible, achievable in a short amount of time, and to provide the critical skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the student’s chosen area of study. The Advanced MedSpa Clinician program will add to International Beauty Institute’s current body of diploma and certificate programs.To learn more about International Beauty Institute, and the Advanced MedSpa Clinician program, visit the website at https://www.intlbeautyinstitute.com/# or click here: Request Information | International Beauty Institute About Us:At International Beauty Institute (IBI), we empower future beauty professionals through industry-leading education, hands-on training, and career-driven support. Our devoted instructional team delivers an innovative, comprehensive curriculum, informed by years of industry experience and supported by cutting-edge technology, to provide students with an unparalleled educational journey. From enrollment to graduation and beyond, we’re committed to helping students master their craft, grow their confidence, and build successful careers in the beauty industry.International Beauty Institute (IBI) has been named the highest-rated Beauty Career College in Ontario*. IBI serves students in the Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, North York, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Oakville, Burlington, Niagara, and neighbouring regions. Financial assistance may be available for those who qualify; prospective students are encouraged to check with an Admissions Advisor for more details. To learn more about International Beauty Institute, visit https://www.intlbeautyinstitute.com/# *Claim based on Google Reviews as of January 1st 2025, comparing beauty institutions with a minimum of three Ontario campuses, each having at least 200 reviews and an average star rating of 4.8 out of 5 per campus.

