Bellus Academy Named a Top Vocational School by USA Today

Bellus Academy, a leader in beauty and wellness education, has been named a Top Vocational School in USA Today’s Top 250 Vocational Schools list.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellus Academy is honored to announce it has been named one of USA Today’s Top 250 Vocational Schools in the U.S. . This prestigious national recognition is testament to Bellus Academy’s longstanding leadership in beauty and wellness education, and reflects Bellus Academy’s continued innovation in career education and advanced training as well as dedication to student success.Bellus Academy is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences and specializes in hands-on training programs for careers in the fields of wellness and beauty. Bellus has three campus locations in Southern California, El Cajon, Poway, and Chula Vista, as well as a branch campus in Manhattan, Kansas. Programs vary across campuses, and include Cosmetology, Barbering, Esthetics, Makeup Artistry and Nails along with advanced certifications in lash and hair extensions.The USA Today recognition acknowledges Bellus Academy as a standout vocational school at a time when the nation’s focus is shifting away from 4-year universities and towards career-focused trade and technical schools. Bellus Academy stands apart from other beauty and wellness schools due to its dual-licensing combo programs, award-winning educators, and commitment to going beyond licensure. With career services, community engagement, and hands-on training, Bellus Academy students graduate ready to work in salons, spas, and medi-spas.“We’re proud to offer advanced programs like Medi-Lux Esthetics and business training, which prepare our graduates for real-world success,” said Lynelle Lynch, CEO and President of Bellus Academy. “This recognition by USA Today validates the passion and dedication of our team and our students.”Bellus Academy offers hybrid schedules, externships, and career-aligned certifications from Cosmetology to Spa Nail Technician. Bellus Academy’s advanced programs include specialized certifications in lash extensions, hair extensions, and oncology skincare all backed by premium student kits, strong industry partnerships, and real client experience. Students benefit from opportunities to train on real clients in a real-world setting under the supervision of licensed instructors.For more information about Bellus Academy, visit www.bellusacademy.edu . To speak with Bellus Academy’s Admissions team, call (888) 990-7094.

