IntelliTec College Pueblo Earns Military Friendly School Designation

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliTec College - Pueblo , a branch campus of IntelliTec Grand Junction, is honored to announce they have been awarded a Silver designation in the 2025-2026 Military Friendly School rankings, and has been named a Military Spouse Friendly ​School. IntelliTec College is a career-training vocational school with three additional locations: Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.The Military Friendly School and Military Spouse Friendly School lists are created annually by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). VIQTORY, founded in 2001, connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any government entity.The Military Friendly School lists are based on extensive research using public data sources for over 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. This year, more than 2600 schools participated in the survey.Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with an assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.VIQTORY’s National Director of Military Partnerships, Kayla Lopez said, “Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”The 2024-2025 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com IntelliTec College - Pueblo is proud to be honored with the Military Friendly Silver School and Military Spouse Friendly School designations. IntelliTec College believes in supporting the veteran community and offers a variety of military and veteran benefits ; for more information please visit www.intellitec.edu . For more information about the Pueblo campus, visit https://intellitec.edu/locations/pueblo-campus/ About Us:IntelliTec College strives to build a better community through hands-on career training at four campus locations in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Pueblo, Colorado and Albuquerque, New Mexico with Associate’s (Occupational) Degree programs and Certificate programs. Dependent on location, IntelliTec teaches Automotive Technician, Computer Systems Technician, Refrigeration and HVAC Technician, Cosmetology, Dental, Medical and Nursing Assistant and Massage Therapy programs. To schedule a career planning session or to learn more about hiring our graduates, visit www.intellitec.edu or call 1-800-748-2282. For more information about graduation rates, the median debt of students who completed the program and other important information, please visit http://www.intelliteccollege.com/consumer-information . For general information, please visit intellitec.edu.

