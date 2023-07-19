Country Life® Vitamins Debuts MAXI-HAIR® 50+ to Support Healthy Hair Structure*

Country Life Vitamins MAXI-HAIR® 50+ Country Life Vitamins - For All Life's Stages Country Life Vitamins MAXI-HAIR® 50+ is formulated to support hair, skin, and nails with essential nutrients

New supplement focuses on hair, skin and nail health for aging population

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- With one in six Americans over 65, according to a 2022 US Administration on Aging(1) report, Country LifeVitamins is committed to providing solutions for this growing demographic. The leading provider of nutritional vitamins and supplements is introducing MAXI-HAIR® 50+ , a proprietary dietary supplement formulated to support aging concerns and promote healthy hair from the inside out. Containing clinically studied CynatineHNS soluble keratin, along with essential vitamins and minerals, MAXI-HAIR50+ is designed to enhance the strength, structure, and growth of mature hair.*Hair requires special attention and nourishment during the aging process. MAXI-HAIR50+ is specifically crafted to address the unique needs of mature hair, providing a specific blend of nutrients to support its health and vitality. Country Life’s MAXI-HAIR50+ formula features clinically studied CynatineHNS soluble keratin with essential vitamins and minerals, a combination of ingredients known for improving the strength and structure of hair in mature individuals. This soluble keratin compound, combined with an array of vitamins and minerals, offers a multitude of benefits, including:*• Reduction in age-related hair loss• Less shedding• Support for healthy hair growth• Promotion of keratin formation, the building block of healthy hair"At Country Life, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of healthy hair, even more so as we age,” says Sharon Paguio, senior director of marketing for the Country Life brand. "That's why we've developed MAXI-HAIR50+ to support hair, skin, and nails with essential nutrients. Our formula includes 2,500 mcg of biotin, a key nutrient needed for the production of keratin, which is vital for maintaining healthy hair, skin, and nails. MAXI-HAIR50+ is also certified vegetarian and gluten-free to meet the needs of a wide range of consumers," she adds.*MAXI-HAIR50+ is crafted with vegetarian capsules and is certified gluten-free by GFCO. It is also certified vegetarian by the AVA and comes in recyclable packaging. The manufacturing process of MAXI-HAIR50+ supports wind power and is free from yeast, corn, wheat, soy, milk, salt, sugar, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.MAXI-HAIR50+ comes in a serving size of 2 capsules per day, providing a 30-day supply. It is now available for purchase at select retailers and online at www.countrylifevitamins.com EDITORS NOTE: For additional information, product images, or to request interviews or samples, please contact Sarah Eykyn at sarah@essenzacomm.com.# # #Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins , BioChemprotein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life’s thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line “ Power Your Greatness ,” Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life’s stages. Country Life’s manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.Cynatineis a registered trademark of Roxlor Global LLC.(1) Bureau, US Census. “Older Population and Aging.” 2 June 2023, www.census.gov/topics/population/older-aging.html

