Milan Institute Announces New Las Vegas Campus Location
Milan Institute has moved their campus to a new Las Vegas, Nevada location: 2250 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89102.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After 12 years at its previous campus location, Milan Institute has moved to a new Las Vegas, Nevada location. The new campus is located at 2250 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology have 13 campus locations in California, Nevada, and Texas, and specialize in providing career training for beauty, healthcare, and massage therapy careers.
Milan Institute - Las Vegas made the move to a new location in order to better accommodate their current body of training programs. The Milan Institute - Las Vegas campus currently offers Administrative Medical Assistant, Cosmetology, Esthetician, Medical Assisting, and Nail Technology training programs. The new campus location will provide more space for the growing student population enrolled in these programs.
The student salon at Milan Institute - Las Vegas will also benefit from the new location. The new campus location provides the student salon with increased visibility and enhanced accessibility to public transportation. Additionally, the new campus is located in a denser population center. All of these factors will contribute to improved practice opportunities for Milan Institute students at the student salon.
Milan Institute - Las Vegas Campus Director, Cody Hernandez, was excited to announce the move. Cody Hernandez said, "Milan Institute - Las Vegas’ move to our new, bigger campus will allow students even more space for their career training. The new location provides everything our students need for successful training. We cannot be more excited to expand into this new campus space!”
Classes begin at Milan Institute - Las Vegas’ new campus location in mid-July. There will be a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new campus location, date still to be determined.
For more information about Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology, visit the website at https://milaninstitute.edu or call 1-888-207-9460.
About Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology:
Depending on location, Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology teach Cosmetology, Advanced Cosmetology, Esthetician, Advanced Esthetician, Barbering, Manicurist/Nail Technology, Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, Administrative Medical Assistant, and Dental Assistant programs.
Milan Institute was founded in 1985 by the Yasuda family and has successfully graduated over 35,000 students. Today, Milan Institute is still family-owned, and remains focused on our students and their success. Our mission is to meet the needs of students and employers by offering quality, short-term educational programs in career fields with solid growth potential. Milan Institute is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education and Milan Institute of Cosmetology is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences. Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology have 13 campus locations in California, Nevada, and Texas. To schedule a career planning session or to learn more about hiring our graduates, visit https://milaninstitute.edu or call 1-888-207-9460.
