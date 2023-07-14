Construction scheduled to begin Monday on ND 17 near Grafton

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 17, on North Dakota Highway 17 near Grafton.



The project includes repairs on ND 17 at mile point 139 and adding ADA curb ramps to the bike path in Grafton.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



Flaggers will be present at times to help guide traffic through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.



The project is expected to be completed by late August.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

