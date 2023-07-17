Submit Release
Smart City Policy Summit 2023: The Future of Cities - Coming to Austin October 4th

Past Summit Photo at Central Austin Library Conference Center

Past summits gathered policymakers, travel leaders, and industry stakeholders to learn about best practices as well as present their own ideas to create a conversation around these issues.

This fall, Smart City Policy Group is hosting a conference centered around the Travel, Housing, and Mobility industries, featuring awards for best practices.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 4th, Smart City Policy Group (SCPG) will host their fifth summit on the future of cities – travel, housing, and mobility. The Smart City Policy Summit will be held at the Austin Central Library Conference Center.

Led by Matt Curtis, the summit will address concerns facing cities, including short-term rental compliance, workforce housing, mobility solutions, and more. Past summits gathered policymakers, travel leaders, and industry stakeholders to learn about best practices as well as present their own ideas to create a conversation around these issues. “The goal of this summit is to learn from one another about how to create local outcomes that address the changing economy,” said Curtis.

“Local and state governments are learning from each other,” said New Mexico Secretary of Tourism and panel speaker at the upcoming conference, Jen Paul Schroer. “This summit brings together some of the biggest challenges we all face with the goal of finding clear solutions."

Other panel speakers include Dallas City Council Member Chad West, Galveston tourism CFO Bryson Frazier, software compliance CEO Nick Del Pago, Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford, and more.

Attendees will learn; how to capture needed taxes and economic impact from travelers, how to create needed housing for their workforce, how to create transportation solutions for locals and visitors, and much more.

Past summits received numerous accolades from speakers and audience members. “The conference was wonderful,” said Scott McQuade, President and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It addressed the many challenges that we face as a community and an industry.”

Awards will be presented to communities and initiatives that have created best practice solutions. Judges include former Kansas City Mayor Sylvester "Sly" James, American Institute of Architects President Kimberly Dowdell, advertising icon Roy Spence, and former U.S. Travel President Roger Dow.

The organizations/individuals interested in attending the summit, or award nominations, can find more information at SmartCityPolicySummit.com.

About Smart City Policy Group

SCPG was founded in 2017 by Matt Curtis to bridge the divide between the innovation economy and local government. From short-term rentals to ride-hailing apps, people are working and traveling in new ways, and local and state governments are struggling to adapt regulations. SCPG works closely with both corporate and community leaders to collaborate on systems in order to deliver the broadest benefits to all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.smartcitypolicygroup.com.

