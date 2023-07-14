Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Attempted First Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Trespass

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23A3003880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/23 at 0556 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1459 Sweet Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted First Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment (X2), Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: John Neville                                                

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Glenn Andersen

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Beck Andersen

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/11/23 at 0902 hours Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into an attempted arson at the residence located at 1459 Sweet Road in the town of Waterbury. Detectives were assisted in the investigations by members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

 

The investigation established that John Neville of Waterbury had entered onto the property at 1459 Sweet Road in Waterbury on 07/11/23 at 0556 hours, placed a Molotov cocktail on the exterior of the residence and attempted to ignite it but was unsuccessful. At that time, Glenn Andersen and Beck Andersen were present inside the residence. A search warrant was executed on Neville's residence on 07/14/23 during which additional evidence was located and seized.

 

Neville was issued a citation through his attorney to appear at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre on 07/27/23 to answer to the charges of attempted first-degree arson, reckless endangerment (X2), and unlawful trespass.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/23 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

