St Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Fire Investigation

CASE#: 23A4005156

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi, Det. Sgt Lyle Decker

Department of Fire Safety Investigator: Timothy Angell

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: July 14, 2023

LOCATION:2464 Bowen Rd Newbury, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

VICTIM: James E. Lacount

Age:77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 2464 Bowen Rd Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 14, 2023, at approximately 2:15 AM the Newbury and Corinth Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family residence located at 2464 Bowen Rd in Newbury. When fire crews arrived, they discovered the structure fully involved in fire. Fire crews learned that all occupants had initially made it safely out of the residence, but James Lacount went back inside to retrieve car keys in hopes of moving a vehicle away from the burning building. Lacount never returned and soon after the structure collapsed. Defensive firefighting actions were taken, and the fire was extinguished.

During Corinth Fire Chief Edward Pospisic’s assessment of the scene, he learned Lacount was not accounted for and believed to be somewhere within the fire scene. Chief Pospisic contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in locating any victims within the structure and to determine the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene search. A deceased male identified as Lacount was located in a bedroom area on the first floor. The victim’s remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington where an autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death and confirm identity.

The extensive amount of damage limited the investigators in their ability to determine the origin and cause of the fire event, however the fire does not appear to be the result of a criminal act.

The American Red Cross and State Police Victim services are currently assisting the family.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829