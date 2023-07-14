Reminder: Special Education Exit Report Due 7/30

The Special Education Exit Report is in regard to students who have exited special education during the 2022-2023 school year and are no longer receiving services with a district. This includes students who are moving and known to be continuing services in a different school administrative unit (SAU).

Reporting Resources:

For training in the completion of these reports, please contact Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Quality Trainer at Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov or call 207-446-3897.

For issues with reports in Synergy and/or NEO please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896