Maine DOE Update – July 14, 2023

Reporting Items

All staff in the Maine Department of Education’s NEO Staff reporting module for all school administrative units (SAUs) have been rolled over to the new school year in Pending Status. All staff will need to be reviewed, updated, or deleted in NEO Staff for the current school year. Update email addresses and phone numbers for district personnel, this information is used by the DOE to contact proper individuals for various purposes. Years of experience increment automatically for individuals with previous experience in a position. | More

The Special Education Exit Report is in regard to students who have exited special education during the 2022-2023 school year and are no longer receiving services with a district. This includes students who are moving and known to be continuing services in a different school administrative unit (SAU). | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Community College System announced that current and prospective community college students across the state now have access to College and Career Success Coordinators to provide them with academic and career supports and assist them with the transition to college. Through Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) funding, the Success Coordinators have already served more than 1,000 students and helped nearly 400 students develop career and academic plans. | More

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin joined high school students as they dug clams and took part in hands-on coastal ecology learning opportunities at Herring Gut Coastal Science Center in Port Clyde. | More

Join us for an afternoon of computer science(CS) fun and learn more about computer science education in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2nd annual CS Ed Showcase! The showcase highlights educators, students, community organizations, and other partners who are teaching, learning, and expanding access to and participation in computer science education. | More

Since 1979, Rule Chapters 221, 225, and 229 have outlined the processes by which high school equivalency credentials are conferred to Adult Education students. Much has changed since 1979, therefore, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is working on updating Rule Chapters 221, 225, and 229. | More

The Maine Department of Education is accepting applications to receive funding for school renovation projects through the School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF). The application deadline is October 31, 2023. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) believes that a great way to ensure a robust educator workforce is to develop and engage a network of outstanding educators as leaders and models for our state. By highlighting the excellence that exists in classrooms and schools across Maine, we will increase the trust and respect given to educators, as well as promote the profession and attract others interested in teaching in Maine. | More

Emily Poland from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) was recently awarded the Outstanding State School Nurse Consultant Achievement Award. This award is given by the National Association of State School Nurse Consultants (NASSNC) to recognize individuals making incredible contributions to the organization and to their profession. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Kennebec County Career Navigator Karen Morin supports job seekers getting hired at Maine General Hospital in Augusta. Three people have had job offers thus far while the rest are in the process of getting hired. | More

At Yarmouth High School, Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator Brittany Brockelbank is supporting students in exploring their career interests. From finding internships and work studies to connecting students with mentors in the community, Brockelbank is helping students engage with their learning while also preparing them for their future careers. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2023 Educator Summit is being held August 7-10 at the Augusta Civic Center. This year’s theme is Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion and participants will have access to more than 140 sessions and professional learning opportunities. | Learn More and Register here

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Are you seeking an opportunity to utilize your education and leadership experience to support future educators and students simultaneously? This opportunity to join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will allow you to expand your impact in education through management with two different cohorts of AmeriCorps members focused on supporting Child Development Services (CDS) preschool classrooms (CDS AmeriCorps) and incoming high school students in two rural schools (Maine AmeriCorps Mentors for Success). | More

