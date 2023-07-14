Maryland State Police Aviation Crew Rescues Missing Person In Preston County, West Virginia

July 14, 2023

(BRUCETON MILLS, WV) – Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued a missing person experiencing a medical emergency along the Cheat River yesterday evening in Preston County, West Virginia.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Preston County 911 Center was notified that a missing person was located in a remote area along the Cheat River in West Virginia. The victim had been missing for approximately 3 days. Due to the victim’s location, extended extrication time, and the nature of the victim’s medical condition, Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to respond for an aerial hoist rescue. Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 5, based in Cumberland, Maryland responded.

Preston County rescue personnel maintained patient care on the ground while the flight crew from the AgustaWestland (AW-139) helicopter lowered a trooper/rescue technician down to the scene along the riverbank, where the victim was prepared for an aerial extraction with an Air Rescue Vest. Once the victim was successfully hoisted safely into the helicopter, they were then transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment of their injuries.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) has served Maryland citizens since 1970. Aviation Command missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by MSPAC depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, emergency medical services (EMS), and law enforcement agencies.

