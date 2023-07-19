RACHEL BLUMBERG, PRESIDENT & CEO OF SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON, NAMED EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR BY LEADINGAGE FLORIDA

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Rachel Blumberg

Longtime Senior Living and Healthcare Executive Recognized for Leadership, Commitment to Residents and Staff, and Execution of Unique, Innovative Programs

Since joining Sinai Residences, Rachel has guided and effectively executed numerous projects while leading the Sinai staff to ensure the success of our community.” — Wes Finch, Chairperson of Sinai Residences’ Board of Managers