RACHEL BLUMBERG, PRESIDENT & CEO OF SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON, NAMED EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR BY LEADINGAGE FLORIDA
Longtime Senior Living and Healthcare Executive Recognized for Leadership, Commitment to Residents and Staff, and Execution of Unique, Innovative Programs
Since joining Sinai Residences, Rachel has guided and effectively executed numerous projects while leading the Sinai staff to ensure the success of our community.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadingAge Florida, the state’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for aging services, today named Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton, the Executive of the Year. The announcement was made during LeadingAge Florida’s 60th Annual Convention & Exposition, held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida.
— Wes Finch, Chairperson of Sinai Residences’ Board of Managers
Blumberg was recognized for her leadership, community involvement, positive attitude, constant search for innovation, ability to motivate and transform those around her, and willingness to take on new roles and responsibilities. Sinai Residences is a five-star, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus. The facility, which has assets of over $450 million and exceeds one-million square feet, contains 345 Independent Living Luxury Apartments, 48 Assisted Living Suites, 60 Single Occupancy Skilled Nursing/Rehabilitation Rooms and 24 Memory Care Units.
“Since joining Sinai Residences in April of 2021, Rachel has guided and effectively executed numerous projects while leading the Sinai staff to ensure the success of our community,” said Wes Finch, Chairperson of Sinai Residences’ Board of Managers. “She is the universally respected leader of Sinai Residences and has guided us in achieving excellent, unmatched, occupancy statistics. She is most deserving of this award from LeadingAge Florida.”
During the last year, Blumberg has overseen the construction of an over $100 million second phase at Sinai Residences containing 111 independent living units, two new dining venues, and an array of amenities including a resort style pool; successfully transitioned the community to self-management; managed over 400 employees caring for approximately 550 residents; and increased employee morale to achieve the designation of a “Great Place to Work” and earned a spot on Fortune Magazine’s Best Workplace list.
“I fell in love with senior living when I was 18 years old and that feeling has never gone in away. In fact, it’s only grown stronger,” Blumberg said. “I am here to serve others, and that fills my heart endlessly. I believe that when a person’s work comes first from the heart rather than the paycheck, the outcome is magical. Thank you to LeadingAge Florida for this distinguished honor and thank you to my team at Sinai, as well as my family, to whom I am indebted to for their support.”
Showcasing her ongoing leadership, Blumberg created a succession plan for her leadership team to ensure their development and promotion; formed the Employee Appreciation Task Force (“The Avengers”) to celebrate the staff’s growth and contributions to the Sinai Residences community; launched Sinai Residences’ first ever Employee of the Month Program; and is in the process of creating another layer of succession planning via the CEO Circle, an annual program open to five team members per year featuring bonuses and the opportunity to participate in leadership training, mentoring, public speaking and other skills.
“Rachel's leadership style is characterized by empathy and is driven by a passion for caring for her residents and fostering a collaborative work environment,” said Steve Bahmer, LeadingAge Florida President & CEO. “She has been instrumental in nurturing talent, fostering diversity, and driving innovation within her organization.”
Blumberg is the Founder and Chair of The Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) for LeadingAge Florida, which is open to all genders as a social platform to support, encourage, educate, and empower women in senior living leadership roles. The WLN fosters the growth of female leadership in senior living through networking, mentorship, and educational platforms; features a Steering Committee comprised of women living in each of the seven regions of Florida; and includes a mentorship program where women will have the opportunity to "pay it forward" to the next generation of female leaders.
Blumberg is a Florida Pioneer Network (FPN) Steering Committee member and Treasurer. She also volunteers with Harvard HealthTech Fellows, a group committed to developing prototypes and products related to aging and dementia. Blumberg has become a key partner with this group, and as a result will help move aging and senior health resources forward.
Under Blumberg’s leadership, Sinai Residences was awarded the 2022 LeadingAge Florida Innovation Award for using new technologies and best practices that enable their team to spend more time nurturing resident relationships, to ensure resident health and safety, to drive operational efficiencies, and to become the first senior living community in the world to deploy newly available technologies.
Blumberg has four daughters and resides in Boca Raton.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com.
About LeadingAge Florida
For 60 years, LeadingAge Florida has been the state’s leading advocate for high-quality senior living, aging services and care. We are the only statewide association representing the full continuum of care for seniors. The Association provides up-to-date regulatory information, a wide variety of educational opportunities, representation before the Legislature and government agencies, group purchasing services, and opportunities for networking with peers to help member communities best serve the needs of Florida’s senior population. Learn more at www.LeadingAgeFlorida.org.
