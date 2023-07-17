SLASH FITNESS TO HOST ‘BIG DOG’ EVENT BENEFITTING DEZZY’S SECOND CHANCE ANIMAL RESCUE ON SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023

Share This Article

Event Features Dogs Available for Adoption, Group Workouts, Local Vendors & More

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Beach specialized fitness center, Slash Fitness , announced they will be hosting a “Big Dog” event benefitting Dezzy’s Second Chance Animal Rescue on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 8:30-11:30am.Participants are invited to “sweat for pets” and help raise funds for the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides homeless dogs and cats in Palm Beach and Broward County with the opportunity to find a new, loving home. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $20 for non-members to attend a class. Guests are invited to meet adoptable dogs, participate in group workouts, enjoy local vendors, including their very own free mini Tito’s vodka, and more!WHAT: ‘Big Dog’ Event Benefitting Dezzy’s Second Chance Animal RescueWHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 8:30am-11:30amWHERE: Slash Fitness /// Performance, 290 SE 6th Ave Ste 1, Delray Beach, Florida 33483WHO: Dezzy’s Second Chance with adoptable furry friends, Tito’s, Celsius, Curated Closet & other local vendorsAbout Slash FitnessSlash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors ten years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/ About Dezzy’s Second Chance Animal RescueDezzy’s Second Chance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides homeless dogs and cats in Palm Beach and Broward County with the opportunity to find a new loving home. Located on the Boca Raton, Delray Beach border, Dezzy’s Second Chance is an Animal Rescue that prides itself on connecting individuals and families with the pet of their dreams. To learn more, please visit https://www.dezzyssecondchance.com/

