Chair Powell to host town hall with educators

July 14, 2023

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell will host a town hall with educators on September 28, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET. During the event, the Chair will respond to questions from the in-person audience and participants who will join the event virtually from across the country.

The event will be broadcast at federalreserve.gov and at youtube.com/federalreserve. Viewers can follow the Federal Reserve Board on Twitter at @FederalReserve, on Facebook at facebook.com/federalreserve, and join in on the discussion by using the hashtag: #FedTownHall.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

