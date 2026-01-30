Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Cornerstone Capital Bancorp, Inc.
January 30, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Cornerstone Capital Bancorp, Inc.
For release at 4:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Cornerstone Capital Bancorp, Inc., of Houston, Texas, to acquire Peoples Bancorp, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Peoples Bank, both of Lubbock, Texas.
