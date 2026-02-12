Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito Elga, Ltda.
February 12, 2026
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito Elga, Ltda., of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to establish a representative office in Miami, Florida.
