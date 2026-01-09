Federal Reserve Board announces the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2026

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the designation of the chairs and deputy chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2026.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors, representing a wide range of business and community leaders across each regional district. By law, the Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors to represent the public in the district and each year designates one of its appointees as chair and a second as deputy chair.

Following are the names of the chairs and deputy chairs designated by the Board for 2026:

Boston

Lizanne Kindler, executive chair and chief executive, KnitWell Group, Hingham, Massachusetts, named Chair.

Tim Sweeney, president, chief executive officer, and chairman, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Boston, Massachusetts, named Deputy Chair.

New York

Pat Wang, president and chief executive officer, Healthfirst, New York, New York, renamed Chair.

Rajiv J. Shah, M.D., president, The Rockefeller Foundation, New York, New York, renamed Deputy Chair.

Philadelphia

William Lo, chief executive officer, Crystal Steel Fabricators, Inc., Delmar, Delaware, named Chair.

Kisha Hortman Hawthorne, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Care Network and Behavioral Health and Crisis Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, named Deputy Chair.

Cleveland

Richard J. Kramer, former chairman, chief executive officer, and president, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio, named Chair.

Fred Hargett, executive vice president and chief financial officer, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, named Deputy Chair.

Richmond

Lisa M. Lawson, president and chief executive officer, The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Baltimore, Maryland renamed Chair.

Halsey M. Cook, president and chief executive officer, Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, South Carolina, renamed Deputy Chair.

Atlanta

Gregory A. Haile, chief executive officer, Upwardly Global and former president, Broward College, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, renamed Chair.

James O. Etheredge, former chief executive officer, Accenture North America, Atlanta, Georgia, renamed Deputy Chair.

Chicago

Jennifer F. Scanlon, president and chief executive officer, UL Solutions Inc., Northbrook, Illinois, renamed Chair.

Maurice Smith, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Health Care Service Corporation, Chicago, Illinois, named Deputy Chair.

St. Louis

Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer, Emerson Electric Co., St. Louis, Missouri, named Chair.

Gregory A. Heckman, chief executive officer, Bunge Global SA, Chesterfield, Missouri, named Deputy Chair.

Minneapolis

Paul D. Williams, founder and principal consultant, Williams Community Supports and retired president and chief executive officer, Project for Pride in Living, Minneapolis, Minnesota named Chair.

Jay Debertin, president and chief executive officer, CHS, Inc., Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, named Deputy Chair.

Kansas City

Jandel Allen-Davis, M.D., president and chief executive officer, Craig Hospital, Englewood, Colorado named Chair.

Paul Maass, chief executive officer, Scoular, Omaha, Nebraska, named Deputy Chair.

Dallas

Claudia Aguirre, president and chief executive officer, BakerRipley, Houston, Texas, renamed Chair.

Gary C. Kelly, chairman emeritus, Southwest Airlines, Dallas, Texas, renamed Deputy Chair.

San Francisco

Russell A. Childs, chief executive officer and president, SkyWest, Inc., St. George, Utah, renamed Chair.

Pallavi Mehta Wahi, chair of western U.S. strategic growth and Seattle office head, Arnold & Porter, Seattle, Washington, renamed Deputy Chair.

