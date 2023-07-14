Submit Release
News Search

There were 351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,211 in the last 365 days.

USATF MASTERS TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP GREENSBORO JULY 20-23 HAS WORLD CHAMPIONS, OLYMPIANS, LOCAL STARS & RECORD NO. ENTRANTS

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USATF OUTDOOR MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIP GREENSBORO JULY 20-23 HAS RECORD 1587 ENTRANTS, 209 TEAMS, FIVE OLYMPIANS, 48 REIGNING WORLD MASTERS CHAMPIONS, 24 MASTERS WORLD RECORD HOLDERS, 211 NC AND LOCAL STARS

Location: North Carolina A&T University Truist Stadium
Spectators are Free, and Events Run Daily
Please Click the Link for Exact Schedule details:
https://www.usatf.org/events/2023/2023-usatf-masters-outdoor-championships/schedule

The 2023 USATF Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Greensboro, NC, Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23, at North Carolina A&T University's Truist Stadium, 1601 E Market St, Greensboro, NC 27411. The meet has 1587 entrants and 209 USATF Teams, the best attendance in the championships' history over 55 years. The first National Masters Track and Field Championships were in San Diego, in 1968. "The number of registrations is a new and exciting record!" Jerry Bookin-Weiner, USATF Masters Track and Field Chair confirmed.

The meet features five Olympians, 48 reigning world masters champions, 24 masters world record holders, and 211 North Carolina and local stars. There are nine athletes over ninety years of age, including Dot Sowerby from Greensboro. In addition, there are twenty-four Masters Hall of Famers entered, as well as forty-five athletes from twenty-four countries. Numerous records will be set.

Among the 209 teams, there will be serious competition for the trophies for the overall, men's, and women's titles. The top 10 teams in total athletes entered are Atlanta Track Club - 86; Potomac Valley Track Club - 73; Greater Philadelphia Track Club - 62; So Cal Track Club - 53; Pony Express Track Club - 32; TNT International Racing Club - 29; Southwest Sprinters - 25; Central Park Track Club - 18; SC Striders TC - 17; and Shore AC - 16.

Additional details on Olympians, record holders, and more:
https://tinyurl.com/43n3rmca

USATF Masters actively promotes fitness, friendship, volunteerism, athletic development, competition, and inclusive sportsmanship. All levels of ability are welcomed and encouraged to participate. Learn more at usatf.org and usatfmasters.org

Robert Weiner and Sandy Lee Triolo
USATF
+1 202-306-1200
email us here

You just read:

USATF MASTERS TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP GREENSBORO JULY 20-23 HAS WORLD CHAMPIONS, OLYMPIANS, LOCAL STARS & RECORD NO. ENTRANTS

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more