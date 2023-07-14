USATF MASTERS TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP GREENSBORO JULY 20-23 HAS WORLD CHAMPIONS, OLYMPIANS, LOCAL STARS & RECORD NO. ENTRANTS
GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USATF OUTDOOR MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIP GREENSBORO JULY 20-23 HAS RECORD 1587 ENTRANTS, 209 TEAMS, FIVE OLYMPIANS, 48 REIGNING WORLD MASTERS CHAMPIONS, 24 MASTERS WORLD RECORD HOLDERS, 211 NC AND LOCAL STARS
Location: North Carolina A&T University Truist Stadium
Spectators are Free, and Events Run Daily
Please Click the Link for Exact Schedule details:
https://www.usatf.org/events/2023/2023-usatf-masters-outdoor-championships/schedule
The 2023 USATF Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Greensboro, NC, Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23, at North Carolina A&T University's Truist Stadium, 1601 E Market St, Greensboro, NC 27411. The meet has 1587 entrants and 209 USATF Teams, the best attendance in the championships' history over 55 years. The first National Masters Track and Field Championships were in San Diego, in 1968. "The number of registrations is a new and exciting record!" Jerry Bookin-Weiner, USATF Masters Track and Field Chair confirmed.
The meet features five Olympians, 48 reigning world masters champions, 24 masters world record holders, and 211 North Carolina and local stars. There are nine athletes over ninety years of age, including Dot Sowerby from Greensboro. In addition, there are twenty-four Masters Hall of Famers entered, as well as forty-five athletes from twenty-four countries. Numerous records will be set.
Among the 209 teams, there will be serious competition for the trophies for the overall, men's, and women's titles. The top 10 teams in total athletes entered are Atlanta Track Club - 86; Potomac Valley Track Club - 73; Greater Philadelphia Track Club - 62; So Cal Track Club - 53; Pony Express Track Club - 32; TNT International Racing Club - 29; Southwest Sprinters - 25; Central Park Track Club - 18; SC Striders TC - 17; and Shore AC - 16.
Additional details on Olympians, record holders, and more:
https://tinyurl.com/43n3rmca
USATF Masters actively promotes fitness, friendship, volunteerism, athletic development, competition, and inclusive sportsmanship. All levels of ability are welcomed and encouraged to participate. Learn more at usatf.org and usatfmasters.org
Robert Weiner and Sandy Lee Triolo
Location: North Carolina A&T University Truist Stadium
Spectators are Free, and Events Run Daily
Please Click the Link for Exact Schedule details:
https://www.usatf.org/events/2023/2023-usatf-masters-outdoor-championships/schedule
The 2023 USATF Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Greensboro, NC, Thursday through Sunday, July 20-23, at North Carolina A&T University's Truist Stadium, 1601 E Market St, Greensboro, NC 27411. The meet has 1587 entrants and 209 USATF Teams, the best attendance in the championships' history over 55 years. The first National Masters Track and Field Championships were in San Diego, in 1968. "The number of registrations is a new and exciting record!" Jerry Bookin-Weiner, USATF Masters Track and Field Chair confirmed.
The meet features five Olympians, 48 reigning world masters champions, 24 masters world record holders, and 211 North Carolina and local stars. There are nine athletes over ninety years of age, including Dot Sowerby from Greensboro. In addition, there are twenty-four Masters Hall of Famers entered, as well as forty-five athletes from twenty-four countries. Numerous records will be set.
Among the 209 teams, there will be serious competition for the trophies for the overall, men's, and women's titles. The top 10 teams in total athletes entered are Atlanta Track Club - 86; Potomac Valley Track Club - 73; Greater Philadelphia Track Club - 62; So Cal Track Club - 53; Pony Express Track Club - 32; TNT International Racing Club - 29; Southwest Sprinters - 25; Central Park Track Club - 18; SC Striders TC - 17; and Shore AC - 16.
Additional details on Olympians, record holders, and more:
https://tinyurl.com/43n3rmca
USATF Masters actively promotes fitness, friendship, volunteerism, athletic development, competition, and inclusive sportsmanship. All levels of ability are welcomed and encouraged to participate. Learn more at usatf.org and usatfmasters.org
Robert Weiner and Sandy Lee Triolo
USATF
+1 202-306-1200
email us here