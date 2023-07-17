Sound Payments Updates Pricing Functionality for Sound POS

Dual Pricing

Updates Eliminate Merchants’ Risk of Penalties and Helps them Grow Their Business

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic POS and payments software and technology provider, announced today the release of updates to its point-of-sale system, Sound POS. The updates include adjusting or eliminating the pricing functions that are not compliant and migrating customers to cash discounting or non-cash adjustment capped at 3 percent.

“Our partners and customers success is our top priority,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments. “With these updates, it keeps merchants from being at risk but also allows them to freely run their business and be successful.”

Sound POS, a cost-effective, cloud-based, all-in-one POS gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. These changes mean that the system is compliant with the recent regulations announced by Visa. In this phase of updates, mark-up on debit will be eliminated, non-cash adjustment will be capped at 3 percent and the receipt will show the adjusted price and the original price.

The much-desired cash discount/dual pricing option gives merchants the ability to display two prices for cash and credit. All merchants currently using non-cash adjustment will migrate to the dual pricing option or non-cash adjustment capped at 3 percent by August 15. New and current resellers are invited to join our team on July 26 at 1 p.m. ET. to learn more: register here.

“Our resellers have been asking and we are listening,” said Cesar Carrasco, National Sales Manager for Sound POS. “I truly enjoy working with all our partners and can’t wait to share more updates that are on the horizon for Sound POS this year.”

Sound POS runs on a variety of devices, including the handheld A920 Pro that can operate as a stand-alone or companion solution allowing for curbside checkout and home delivery.

Sound POS accepts any payment method, including card payments -magnetic, chip and contactless, and QR code payment – ApplePay, GooglePay, SamsungPay, UnionPay, WeChat and Alipay. The system allows merchants to remotely manage inventory, pricing and discounts, run reports, sales trends and customer satisfaction all in real-time through our seamless commerce portal.

Resellers in the payments industry choose Sound POS for its ease of use, including the ability to transfer devices to a different merchant. Sound POS offers a white label option, a lower price point, a processor neutral approach, the cloud-based platform and system options such as cash discounting.

Sound Payments also works with distributors, resellers and ISOs to sell and install Sound Easy Pump, which cost-effectively enables EMV at the pump for gas stations with a hassle-free, retrofit solution. ISO partners enjoy a $1,000 in referral revenue for every station that results in an installation as well as the processing business.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit www.soundpayments.com.



