Mazatlán International Pickleball Experience Hosted at the Stunning El Cid Resort May 3-9 2024
A Truly Unique Vacay & Play!
We are thrilled to invite Pickleball enthusiasts from around the world to join us...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mazatlán International Pickleball Experience "MIPE”, in association with Selkirk Sports and the El Cid Resorts, is delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural MIPExperience! This is an exceptional, and amazing value experience that combines affordable, destination vacationing, filled with live evening entertainment and spectacular cultural events combined, with exhilarating Pickleball! Round-robin play will take place every day across 28 courts, featuring coaching and refereeing clinics and introducing the (FREE to enter for "MIPE" guests) inaugural Mexico International Challenge Cup, “MICC” tournament. The MIPExperience will be hosted at the world-renowned El Cid Resort in breathtaking Mazatlán, Mexico, which provides an idyllic setting for this one-of-a-kind “vacay & play” event.
— - MIPE Founders
The MIPE producers have created something quite special and unique for Pickleball enthusiasts of all levels! Whether you are a seasoned Pickleball enthusiast or a curious beginner, MIPE offers something for everyone. They have packaged 6 days of Pickleball fun, combined with 6 nights of all-inclusive lodging accommodations featuring luxury amenities, world-class hospitality, and all-you-can-eat & drink at over 7 restaurants and bars throughout the exquisite El Cid Resort complex. "We are thrilled to invite Pickleball enthusiasts from around the world to join us in Mexico to vacay, play, compete, explore, and meet new amazing people at the Mazatlán International Pickleball Experience!", says the Founders of MIPE.
This is truly an exceptional, not to miss, valuable opportunity to travel and experience this extraordinary event while immersing yourself in the beauty, culture, and kind hospitality of Mazatlán, Mexico. Packages include daily activity options, Pickleball play, nightly entertainment, cultural experiences, exclusive MIPE events, and FREE registration to enter the MICC Tournament. For a limited time, packages start at JUST $995.
