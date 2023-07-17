Exactera Unveils New Brand identity, Announces $33M in Funding, New Executive Leadership
Veteran executive Walter Scott named CEO of Exactera as the company expands upon its leading tax solutions and focuses on future acquisition opportunities
I am pleased to lead Exactera into this new chapter and help the organization accelerate its growth strategy.”TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactera, the leader in technology-driven tax compliance solutions, today announced its new brand identity and named Walter Scott as the company’s new CEO. Exactera also announced it had raised $33M in additional funding from investment firms Insight Partners and Savant Growth.
— Walter Scott, CEO Exactera
Exactera will continue to offer transfer pricing, income tax provision and R&D tax credit solutions leveraging powerful AI models to drive greater intelligence, efficiency, and value to its customers. In addition to utilizing the funding for ongoing product development and innovation within its transfer pricing, R&D tax credit and tax provision solutions, Exactera is evaluating its potential acquisition targets as part of its growth strategy.
As newly named CEO of Exactera, Scott brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience serving most recently as CEO of Devo, a provider of cloud-native security platform solutions.
“I am pleased to lead Exactera into this new chapter and help the organization accelerate its growth strategy,” said Scott. “Exactera is expanding its product portfolio through innovative product development and acquisitions. Connecting our team’s deep expertise in tax compliance with the latest developments in AI, Exactera offers the industry’s best tax compliance solutions for the benefit of our global customer base.”
“We are very excited about this additional investment, particularly in the current economic climate,” said Michael Hickman, CFO, Exactera. “It is a vote of confidence in the strategic direction of the company and underscores the clear benefits of our unique approach to tax compliance.”
In connection with the announcement, Exactera’s existing investors participated in a new round of funding to support the company’s growth ambitions.
“We are excited to continue to support Exactera as it embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Henry Frankievich, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Walter and the Exactera team share our passion for innovation and delivering an excellent customer experience.”
“As an investment partner, we are excited about the company’s strategic growth plan,” said Javier Rojas, Founder and Managing Partner, Savant Growth. “The company is well positioned to build on its deep expertise in tax compliance in order to deliver a compelling value proposition to its customers.”
About Exactera
Exactera is a leading provider of corporate tax compliance solutions for transfer pricing, tax provision and research and development tax credits. Leveraging innovative AI models, Exactera helps tax professionals be more efficient, mitigate risk, and streamline compliance and documentation processes, all with complete accuracy and peace of mind. Headquartered in the United States, Exactera serves hundreds of customers across the globe, including some of the world’s best-known brands. Visit Exactera.com to learn more about how we help organizations turn tax data into business intelligence.
