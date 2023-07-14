Pioneers in Skirts Documentary Film Featured at Women Deliver Conference July 17-20, 2023 Kigali, Rwanda
Emmy Nominated Pioneers in Skirts Documentary is a featured film at the 2023 Women Deliver Conference Arts and Film Festival (WDAFF)
Pioneers in Skirts, is proud to continue to serve as a formal Generation Equality Commitment Maker focused on driving policy and accountability mechanisms on behalf of women around the globe.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy Nominated Pioneers in Skirts Documentary film by Director Ashley Maria and Producer Lea-Ann Berst are showcasing the movie at the WD2023 Arts and Film Festival (WDAFF), a special feature of the Women Deliver 2023 Conference. Featured filmmakers tell the stories and show the faces behind Women Deliver’s mission of improving the health, rights, and well-being of girls and women around the world.
— Lea-Ann Berst, Producer
The Women Deliver 2023 Conference will take place in person in Kigali, Rwanda, as well as virtually, from 17-20 July 2023. As one of the largest multi-sectoral convenings to advance gender equality, WD2023 will convene 6,000 people in Kigali and 200,000+ people online through the virtual Conference and a six-month Global Dialogue leading up to the Conference.
As part of the WD2023 conference, Pioneers in Skirts is proud to continue to serve as a formal Generation Equality Commitment Maker focused on driving policy and accountability mechanisms on behalf of women around the globe. By making a commitment under the umbrella of Generation Equality, we have been able to amplify and expand our commitment to gender equality and be part of a major global effort to accelerate investment and progress for women and girls around the world.
This global event and its recognition of the film is a culmination of local, regional, and national laurels and keynote stages for women who deserve support and a platform for change. Pioneers in Skirts would like to acknowledge and thank WD2023 for its continued advocacy and action for women.
WD2023’S OBJECTIVES:
• Catalyze Collective Action to Advance Gender Equality
• Hold Leaders Accountable
• Empower the Feminist Movement
• Reframe Who Leads
• Create Space
Pioneers in Skirts held its film festival debut at the Downtown LA Film Festival in 2019, winning Ashley Maria the Best New Director Award. The film has continued to win awards and recognition since that time as it makes its way through film festivals, keynote speeches, national women's organizations, including the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, broadcast play on PBS television stations across the country, a featured film at SXSW EDU and more. The Regional Emmy nomination validates the film's positive mission of being a catalyst for meaningful conversations about taking action against cultural bias, sexism, and unfair stereotypes.
For more information on showing the film at your school, company or organization, please visit our website.
