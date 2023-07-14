Acterys Secures SOC 2 Compliance Certification in Accordance with the AICPA

Acterys SOC 2 Compliance

Acterys successfully completes SOC 2 compliance audit, reinforcing their dedication to providing a secure and trustworthy environment for customers.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys, an industry-leading software provider in the xP&A sector, proudly announces the successful completion of their SOC 2 audit, a milestone in their ongoing commitment to high-level data security.

This achievement underpins Acterys's commitment to ensuring the highest standard of security measures are in place for the protection of customer data. As more businesses transition to cloud-based data analytics, robust security and compliance protocols have never been more crucial. This certification is a testament to Acterys's commitment to maintaining a secure and trustworthy environment for its customers.

The comprehensive audit, performed by Prescient Assurance, evaluated Acterys's policies, procedures, and infrastructure, all of which met or exceeded the stringent criteria associated with SOC 2 compliance. This attestation affirms that Acterys's controls and systems are designed and operated effectively, ensuring the security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data.

Drata, a leading compliance automation software developed by security experts, played a crucial role in streamlining Acterys's path to SOC 2 compliance. The tool offered a consistent and efficient approach to proving and maintaining compliance across the company.

"Successfully completing the SOC 2 compliance audit is a milestone achievement that emphasizes the 'secure' in our foundational pillars: Fast, Effective, Smart, and Secure," says Martin Kratky, CEO & Founder at Acterys. "This certification not only showcases our strong commitment to security and compliance but also reinforces our customers' trust that their data is handled with utmost integrity and security."

Acterys's compliance efforts are comprehensive and ongoing, with protocols such as:

- Continuous compliance: Ensuring regular reviews and updates of compliance efforts to prevent security and policy violations.

- Multi-factor authentication (MFA): Providing added layers of user authentication including biometric identification and code verification.

- Automated detection and response technology: Using AI and ML to automatically detect and respond to potential security threats within the network.

- Hosting with Microsoft Azure: Leaning on Azure’s compliance with several industry standards (HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001) to protect data and infrastructure in the cloud.

You can get a detailed look at Acterys's commitment to data security on this page.

About Acterys

Acterys is an industry-leading provider in the xP&A sector, empowering businesses with fast, secure, and smart data analytics capabilities. With advanced features for enabling any data source and application, Acterys allows users to generate valuable insights in just minutes, all while maintaining the highest level of security and compliance.