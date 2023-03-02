Acterys Announces Gold Sponsorship for the Power BI Summit 2023

Martin's speaking session details at the Power BI Summit 2023

Acterys is the gold sponsor of this year’s biggest Power BI event on March 6-9. Acterys’ CEO will also be delivering a keynote on the event’s first day.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys, an award-winning CPM and xP&A software solutions provider, recently announced that they are sponsoring Power BI Summit 2023. The virtual global conference will be held from March 6-9 and will bring together the top minds in the business intelligence and data analytics space.

As shared on the solutions provider’s LinkedIn, Acterys’ CEO, Martin Kratky, will be speaking on the first day of the event on Data Model Automation and Extended Planning in Power BI at 11:50 am-12:20 pm PT/8:50 am-9:20 am CET. Martin will show the groundbreaking new features in Acterys Power BI visuals and Excel Online Add-in that includes extensive planning and master data management options for Power BI.

"We are thrilled to be a Gold sponsor of the Power BI Summit 2023 and to have the opportunity to showcase our expertise in data modeling and planning to the Power BI community," said Martin. "I am also excited about delivering a session on how businesses can automate data modeling for their xP&A (eXtended Planning and Analytics) processes right in the mostly widely-used Microsoft Power BI environment. I am eagerly looking forward to demonstrating our platform’s powerful data modeling, planning, and analytics capabilities to all the Power BI experts and enthusiasts."

Professionals looking to further enhance their knowledge and discover the best tools for data modeling, data consolidation, business reporting, planning, and analytics should consider signing up for the event. You can save your spot on the Power BI Summit official website.

About Power BI Summit

Power BI Summit is the biggest Power BI conference. It is a multi-day event bringing speakers from the Microsoft Power BI team’s product group and community experts and MVPs from all around the world. The conference will cover more than 100 sessions on Power Query, DAX, Dataflow, Visualization, Power BI Desktop, Power BI report server, Mobile experience, Embedded, Power BI Premium, Architecture, and governance.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model, the solution offers out-of-the-box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions e.g., separate applications for data analytics, consolidation, and planning, are consolidated on a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies.

For more info, please visit https://www.acterys.com/