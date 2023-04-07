Acterys Joins Kyriba Live 2023 as Silver Sponsor

Meet Mike from Acterys at Kyriba Live

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys, a leading CPM and xP&A software solutions provider, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Kyriba Live 2023. Kyriba Live is an international conference dedicated to helping finance and treasury experts optimize their organization’s cash flow, increase efficiency and reduce risk.

At this year's event, Acterys will be showcasing its xP&A solutions that allow users to perform data consolidation, reporting, planning, and analytics, all through a single Power BI based platform.

“We are delighted to be a silver sponsor of Kyriba Live 2023,” said Mike Zack, COO of Acterys. “We look forward to demonstrating how our xP&A solutions can help finance and treasury experts gain a comprehensive view of their financial data and make informed decisions.”

Kyriba Live 2023 will provide attendees with invaluable insight into the latest trends, technologies and best practices in the field of finance and treasury. Over 400+ sessions from industry leaders will be available at this years’ show, covering topics such as cash management strategies, effective risk mitigation techniques, optimizing global payments processes and more.

The conference is designed for professionals who are looking for new ways to maximize their organization's cash flow and reduce risk through advanced treasury management technologies.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show how our xP&A solutions can help organizations succeed in today’s rapidly changing environment," said Mike. "We look forward to meeting with attendees at the event and sharing our expertise."

Kyriba Live 2023 promises to be an exciting event full of insights into the latest trends in finance and treasury management technology. With its sponsorship of this important industry gathering, Acterys continues its mission of providing innovative solutions that enable organizations around the world to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to financial planning and analysis.

If you want to attend the event, sign up today on the Kyriba Live 2023 website.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model, the solution offers out-of-the-box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions e.g., separate applications for data analytics, consolidation, and planning, are consolidated on a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies.

For more info, please visit: https://www.acterys.com/