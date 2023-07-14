Southbound U.S. 61 ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 (exit 312) in Clinton County to close on Monday, July 31

Posted on: July 14, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa – July 14, 2023 – If you drive on U.S. 61 in Clinton and Scott counties you need to be aware of pavement replacement projects that may slow down your trip.

Construction crews need to fully close the southbound U.S. 61 ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 (exit 312) for up to one month beginning on Monday, July 31, weather permitting. While the ramp is closed you will follow a marked detour route by taking southbound U.S. 61 to the Long Grove interchange (exit 129), and then north on U.S. 61 to the eastbound U.S. 30 interchange (exit 312).

U.S. 61 at Scott County Road F-41 interchange at Long Grove (exit 129)

Crews working on concrete reconstruction work at the U.S. 61 and Scott County Road F-41 interchange (exit 129) will open the U.S. 61 southbound exit ramp and the northbound entrance ramp on Monday, July 31, weather permitting. Crews will then close the U.S. 61 northbound exit ramp and the southbound entrance ramp at Scott County Road F-41. These ramps will remain closed until the end of September. While these ramp closures are taking place, you will be detoured around the work zone using old U.S. 61/Scott Park Road and the U.S. 61/Scott County Road F-45 interchange at Eldridge (exit 127).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or [email protected]