Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,630 in the last 365 days.

Embrace Inclusive Education Policies for Children with Disabilities in Bhutan

July 13, 2023

Children with disabilities shouldn’t be treated as special, nor should they be ignored. They require accommodations and adaptations to ensure they have equal opportunities in education. The Bhutan Foundation, alongside our Bhutanese partners, remains dedicated to ensuring these equal opportunities for children with special needs throughout the country.

Toward inclusive education, the Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment and Ministry of Education extend support in terms of accommodations during examinations, as per the Guidelines on Assessment, Examination, Promotion, and Transition for Students with Disabilities, endorsed by the Curriculum and Technical Advisory Board in 2018.

Parents and schools, if you have a child with special needs, we urge you to embrace these policy measures and implement them in your schools so that our children are adequately supported.

View the Guidelines on Assessment, Examination, Promotion, and Transition for Students with Disabilities here.

You just read:

Embrace Inclusive Education Policies for Children with Disabilities in Bhutan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more