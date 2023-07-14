Flint Monarchs defeat Santo Domingo Indias 86 – 28, grabs third victory of United Cup
Ameryst Alston and Khaalia Hillsman overwhelm the Indias
I like the progress of this team and chemistry I see on the floor from everyone.”SANTIAGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs picked up a third straight victory with an 86 - 28 win over the Santo Domingo Indias at the FIBA United Cup Invitational in Santiago, Dominican Republic.
“I like the progress of this team and chemistry I see on the floor from everyone, our true rookies Kaela Webb and DaNasia Hood have benefited the most as they have blossomed right before our eyes,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Former Ohio State University star Ameryst Alston had a game high 17 points, former Texas State University star DaNasia Hood recorded 16 points and five rebounds, former Texas A&M University standout Khaalia Hillsman posted 14 points and 15 rebounds, and former Eastern Michigan University/Oklahoma State University standout Areanna Combs scored 13 points.
“DaNasia Hood is budding star and if she remains injury free, will have a very long and productive basketball career,” said Wynn.
Nayely Morillo scored 8 points to lead the Indias.
Player of the Game: Ameryst Alston was named Player of Game of Round 3 for her outstanding play and for leading the Monarchs to a victory, her second consecutive honor of the United Cup.
“The team celebrates this honor with Ameryst, she is a class act, superb ball handler, deadly 3-point shooter and I am glad the United Cup recognizes her,” said Wynn.
United Cup Invitational team notes: The Flint Monarchs record is (3-0) and the Indias record is (0-3). Ameryst Alston leads the United Cup Invitational in points at 18.0 per game, Khaalia Hillsman leads the United Cup Invitational in rebounds at 10.0 per game and blocks at 2.0 per game.
Flint’s next game is for the United Cup championship and a rematch against the GIE Immortals (2-1) on Friday July 14 at 6:30 p.m.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
Drey Wynn
Flint Monarchs
+1 989-545-0569
dwynn@flintmonarchs.com